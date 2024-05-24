Retired RCB star among star-studded commentary panel for T20 World Cup 2024

ICC announced the list of commentators for the mega-event earlier today and it includes some of the biggest names in cricket.

In a recent development coming in, a retired Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is set to feature in a star-studded commentary lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Cricket's apex body, the ICC, announced the list of commentators for the mega-event earlier today and includes some of the biggest names in cricket.

Amongst those will be veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who played his last IPL this season following RCB's exit after their loss in the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking to ICC, Dinesh Karthik emphasized the unique aspects of this year's tournament and said,

"This tournament will be different in many ways, which makes it even more exciting. With 20 teams, 55 matches, and some new venues, it's a thrilling combination, and I can't wait to dive in. Being part of such a high-class commentary team is a fantastic feeling, and commentating on players I have recently played with makes it even more interesting."

Star-studded lineup of commentator for T20 World Cup 2024

The commentary team will led by experienced figures such as Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, and Ian Bishop.

Other prominent members of the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin. The lineup also features well-known broadcasters like Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O'Brien, Kass Naidoo, and former West Indies captain Daren Ganga.

American commentator James O’Brien, popularly known as Jomboy will be making his World Cup debut and provide additional insights for the American viewers.

Also in a first for world cricket, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for the T20 World Cup

