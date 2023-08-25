WATCH: Babar Azam gets angry, Shaheen Afridi refutes handshake with Afghanistan players after controversy-marred encounter

Post-match palpable tension lingered among the players as Babar Azam exhibited his displeasure openly and engaged in a heated exchange of words with Mohammad Nabi.

The second One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Afghanistan took place in Hambantota on Thursday and ended in a nail-biting encounter. In a dramatic finish, Naseem Shah, the No. 10 batter, displayed remarkable composure by scoring 10 not out. He secured victory for Pakistan with a boundary off the penultimate ball, propelling their total to 302-9 and securing a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Post-match palpable tension lingered among the players, notably visible in Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, who exhibited his displeasure openly. He engaged in a heated exchange of words with Mohammad Nabi.

Also, Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi initially declined to shake hands with the Afghan players but was later called back by skipper Babar Azam who encouraged him to partake in the customary handshake.

Match Highlights

With 11 runs required off the final over, Fazalhaq Farooqi executed a crucial maneuver. He ran out Shadab at the non-striker’s end due to the latter leaving his crease prematurely before the bowler's delivery. This moment transpired when Pakistan needed 11 runs to secure victory. Farooqi, observant of Shadab's tendency to leave the crease early, effectively dislodged the bails before completing his bowling action during the first ball of the over. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who ruled in favor of the run-out, prompting Shadab Khan to express his frustration as he departed from the field.

Nevertheless, Naseem Shah, accompanied by the No. 11 batsman Haris Rauf maintained their poise under pressure. They thwarted Afghanistan's aspirations of defeating Pakistan in an ODI for the first time.



Earlier, Afghanistan's Gurbaz and Zadran orchestrated a formidable opening-wicket partnership, amassing a staggering 227 runs. This stand marked Afghanistan's second-highest partnership for any wicket in ODI history.

The series will conclude with the final match scheduled on Saturday in Colombo, followed by both teams' participation in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled for the following week.

