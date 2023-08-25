Kohli declares yo-yo test score; BCCI asks players to not make 'confidential' info public: Reports

The board advised the players verbally on Thursday not to make such confidential information public via statement or any social media post.

Virat Kohli's public declaration of his yo-yo test score attained at the NCA in the ongoing Indian team camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 hasn't gone down well with the BCCI top brass. The board finds it a leak of "confidential information" not meant to be given away to fans, reported Indian Express.

Kohli had taken to his Instagram handle and posted a story with his picture from the yo-yo test conducted for Indian cricketers under the supervision of NCA coaches and physios. In the post issued on Thursday (August 24), the modern-day stalwart had confirmed he passed the test with a score of "17.2".

However, within the board's functionaries, that is treated as private and confidential information which must not be leaked outside. While no action is being taken against the former India skipper, Indian Express reported, all cricketers part of the ongoing camp under coach Rahul Dravid have been advised "verbally" not to repeat the error.

After Kohli's post, BCCI bars players from sharing yo-yo test score

A BCCI official privy to the discussions confirmed the board's response on the matter, stating players have been told not to give away "confidential" information and knowledge of the yo-yo test to the public and the media via any means: be it statement or even the social media posts.

"Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," the official said.

On his part, Kohli looked delighted to announce to his fans that he passed the physically challenging yo-yo test with a great score, with the post generating immense attraction from Indian cricket followers.

"The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don," Kohli wrote in his post, featuring his bare-chested image after feeling tired but satisfied at the completion of the test that became quite a talking point during his elongated and successful captaincy tenure from 2014 to 2021.

Also Read - 'While we celebrate MS Dhoni's innings in the final..' - Gambhir's claims bias from fans over 2011 World Cup triumph

The Day 1 of the ongoing six-day Indian team camp was reserved mainly for the yo-yo test to ascertain fitness standards and where each player stands ahead of the two marquee assignments in the coming months. Given that players have been busy with non-stop cricket, there will be a cause for some sympathy and thus, the yo-yo test passing score may vary for some players at the physio's discretion.

"Ahead of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, players who were given a 13-day fitness programme will undergo a complete body test, including blood test," the report said. "Trainers will test their fitness and those who don’t meet standards will be pulled up as the BCCI does not want to take a chance with the World Cup round the corner."