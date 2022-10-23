Watch: Golden duck for babar Azam! Arshdeep Singh bowls a beauty to Pakistan skipper

Babar Azam was trapped in front for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh off the first ball of the second over in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

India won the toss and opted to bowl.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fell for a golden duck in the IND vs PAK clash at the MCG with Arshdeep Singh trapping the Pakistan opener in front off the first ball of the second over. Arshdeep delivered a perfect late inswinger to the right-hander, who missed an attempted flick to be struck within the line. Babar reviewed, but to no avail, as the ball-tracking showed three reds.

Watch the dismissal here

Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to keep Pakistan under sustained pressure, and the former struck once again, having Mohammad Rizwan caught at deep fine-leg for a 12-ball 4. Shan Masood survived a close run-out chance, with Virat Kohli missing a direct hit from mid-off. Pakistan were 32/2 at the end of the powerplay.

India have a 5-1 win-record over Pakistan in T20 World Cups, with the latter's win having come by a dominant 10-wicket margin in last year's edition in the UAE.

"Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane," India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss. "Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd)."

"We'll try to post around 160-170," said Babar. "We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared."

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah