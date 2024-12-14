BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2024-25 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website.

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will once again witness new stars, emerging players and some veteran players which promises to shape up into an exciting competition of T20 cricket that fans worldwide would love to enjoy.

Additionally, special focus will be on players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jacob Bethell, who might feature in the IPL next year, as they take the field for their respective teams.

The Brisbane Heat will begin the season as the reigning champions, while the Perth Scorchers will join the competition as the most accomplished team in Big Bash League history, boasting five titles.

BBL 2024-25 Start Date

The BBL 2024-25 start date has been scheduled for December 15 (Sunday). The Perth Scorchers are scheduled to take on the Melbourne Stars on the opening day.

BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream Big Bash League 2024-25 Online in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2024-25 live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2024-25 live streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App USA Willow TV Caribbean Sports Max

BBL 2024-25 Live Telecast: Where to watch the Big Bash League on TV in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. Here is the complete BBL 2024-25 Live telecast list for all major locations:

Location Live telecast channels India Star Sports channels Australia Fox Sports & Channel 7 United Kingdom Sky Sports, Sky Sports Cricket & TNT Sports New Zealand Sky Sports 1 South Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket

BBL 2024-25 Fixtures: Complete Schedule

Date Match Location Time (IST) Sunday, December 15, 2024 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Optus Stadium 4:15 PM Monday, December 16, 2024 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades SCG 7:15 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Manuka Oval 7:15 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat MCG 7:15 PM Thursday, December 19, 2024 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes GMHBA Stadium 7:15 PM Friday, December 20, 2024 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval 6:45 PM Saturday, December 21, 2024 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Blundstone Arena 4:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2024 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers ENGIE Stadium 7:15 PM Sunday, December 22, 2024 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers The Gabba 6:15 PM Monday, December 23, 2024 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Marvel Stadium 7:15 PM Thursday, December 26, 2024 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars SCG 6:05 PM Thursday, December 26, 2024 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium 6:15 PM Friday, December 27, 2024 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval 6:45 PM Saturday, December 28, 2024 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Manuka Oval 7:15 PM Sunday, December 29, 2024 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers The Gabba 6:15 PM Monday, December 30, 2024 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades ENGIE Stadium 7:15 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval 6:45 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena 4:00 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars The Gabba 6:15 PM Thursday, January 2, 2025 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Marvel Stadium 7:15 PM Friday, January 3, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat C.ex Coffs International Stadium 6:05 PM Friday, January 3, 2025 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Optus Stadium 6:15 PM Saturday, January 4, 2025 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades MCG 7:15 PM Sunday, January 5, 2025 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena 7:15 PM Monday, January 6, 2025 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder The Gabba 6:15 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Optus Stadium 4:15 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes ENGIE Stadium 7:15 PM Thursday, January 9, 2025 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers MCG 7:15 PM Friday, January 10, 2025 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena 7:15 PM Saturday, January 11, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers SCG 4:45 PM Saturday, January 11, 2025 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Adelaide Oval 7:30 PM Sunday, January 12, 2025 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium 7:15 PM Monday, January 13, 2025 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers ENGIE Stadium 7:30 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Blundstone Arena 7:30 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Adelaide Oval 7:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2025 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes The Gabba 6:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder SCG 7:15 PM Saturday, January 18, 2025 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Marvel Stadium 5:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2025 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium 5:15 PM Sunday, January 19, 2025 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes MCG 7:15 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2025 The Qualifier TBC TBC Wednesday, January 22, 2025 The Knockout TBC TBC Friday, January 24, 2025 The Challenger TBC TBC Monday, January 27, 2025 The Final TBC TBC Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Reserve Day TBC TBC

