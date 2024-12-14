BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2024-25 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website.
The 14th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will once again witness new stars, emerging players and some veteran players which promises to shape up into an exciting competition of T20 cricket that fans worldwide would love to enjoy.
Additionally, special focus will be on players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jacob Bethell, who might feature in the IPL next year, as they take the field for their respective teams.
The Brisbane Heat will begin the season as the reigning champions, while the Perth Scorchers will join the competition as the most accomplished team in Big Bash League history, boasting five titles.
The BBL 2024-25 start date has been scheduled for December 15 (Sunday). The Perth Scorchers are scheduled to take on the Melbourne Stars on the opening day.
The BBL 2024-25 live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2024-25 live streaming platforms for all major locations:
|Location
|Streaming Platform
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode
|Australia
|7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel
|United Kingdom
|Sky Go and Sky Sports Now
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport App
|USA
|Willow TV
|Caribbean
|Sports Max
The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. Here is the complete BBL 2024-25 Live telecast list for all major locations:
|Location
|Live telecast channels
|India
|Star Sports channels
|Australia
|Fox Sports & Channel 7
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Sky Sports Cricket & TNT Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 1
|South Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket
|Date
|Match
|Location
|Time (IST)
|Sunday, December 15, 2024
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|Optus Stadium
|4:15 PM
|Monday, December 16, 2024
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|SCG
|7:15 PM
|Tuesday, December 17, 2024
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|Manuka Oval
|7:15 PM
|Wednesday, December 18, 2024
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|MCG
|7:15 PM
|Thursday, December 19, 2024
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|GMHBA Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Friday, December 20, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|Adelaide Oval
|6:45 PM
|Saturday, December 21, 2024
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|Blundstone Arena
|4:00 PM
|Saturday, December 21, 2024
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|ENGIE Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Sunday, December 22, 2024
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|The Gabba
|6:15 PM
|Monday, December 23, 2024
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|Marvel Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|SCG
|6:05 PM
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|Optus Stadium
|6:15 PM
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Adelaide Oval
|6:45 PM
|Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
|Manuka Oval
|7:15 PM
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|The Gabba
|6:15 PM
|Monday, December 30, 2024
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|ENGIE Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|Adelaide Oval
|6:45 PM
|Wednesday, January 1, 2025
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|Blundstone Arena
|4:00 PM
|Wednesday, January 1, 2025
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|The Gabba
|6:15 PM
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|Marvel Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Friday, January 3, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|C.ex Coffs International Stadium
|6:05 PM
|Friday, January 3, 2025
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|Optus Stadium
|6:15 PM
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|MCG
|7:15 PM
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|Blundstone Arena
|7:15 PM
|Monday, January 6, 2025
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|The Gabba
|6:15 PM
|Tuesday, January 7, 2025
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|Optus Stadium
|4:15 PM
|Wednesday, January 8, 2025
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|ENGIE Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Thursday, January 9, 2025
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|MCG
|7:15 PM
|Friday, January 10, 2025
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|Blundstone Arena
|7:15 PM
|Saturday, January 11, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|SCG
|4:45 PM
|Saturday, January 11, 2025
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|Adelaide Oval
|7:30 PM
|Sunday, January 12, 2025
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|Marvel Stadium
|7:15 PM
|Monday, January 13, 2025
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|ENGIE Stadium
|7:30 PM
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|Blundstone Arena
|7:30 PM
|Wednesday, January 15, 2025
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|Adelaide Oval
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, January 16, 2025
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|The Gabba
|6:30 PM
|Friday, January 17, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|SCG
|7:15 PM
|Saturday, January 18, 2025
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|Marvel Stadium
|5:00 PM
|Saturday, January 18, 2025
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|Optus Stadium
|5:15 PM
|Sunday, January 19, 2025
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|MCG
|7:15 PM
|Tuesday, January 21, 2025
|The Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Wednesday, January 22, 2025
|The Knockout
|TBC
|TBC
|Friday, January 24, 2025
|The Challenger
|TBC
|TBC
|Monday, January 27, 2025
|The Final
|TBC
|TBC
|Tuesday, January 28, 2025
|Reserve Day
|TBC
|TBC
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.