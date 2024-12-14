News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
News
December 14, 2024 - 4:54 pm

BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2024-25 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website.

BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will once again witness new stars, emerging players and some veteran players which promises to shape up into an exciting competition of T20 cricket that fans worldwide would love to enjoy.

Additionally, special focus will be on players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jacob Bethell, who might feature in the IPL next year, as they take the field for their respective teams.

The Brisbane Heat will begin the season as the reigning champions, while the Perth Scorchers will join the competition as the most accomplished team in Big Bash League history, boasting five titles.

BBL 2024-25 Start Date

The BBL 2024-25 start date has been scheduled for December 15 (Sunday). The Perth Scorchers are scheduled to take on the Melbourne Stars on the opening day.

BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream Big Bash League 2024-25 Online in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2024-25 live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2024-25 live streaming platforms for all major locations:

LocationStreaming Platform
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar, Fancode
Australia7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel
United KingdomSky Go and Sky Sports Now
New ZealandSky Sports Now
South AfricaSuperSport App
USAWillow TV
CaribbeanSports Max

BBL 2024-25 Live Telecast: Where to watch the Big Bash League on TV in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. Here is the complete BBL 2024-25 Live telecast list for all major locations:

LocationLive telecast channels
IndiaStar Sports channels
AustraliaFox Sports & Channel 7
United KingdomSky Sports, Sky Sports Cricket & TNT Sports
New ZealandSky Sports 1
South AfricaSuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket

BBL 2024-25 Fixtures: Complete Schedule

DateMatchLocationTime (IST)
Sunday, December 15, 2024Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne StarsOptus Stadium4:15 PM
Monday, December 16, 2024Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne RenegadesSCG7:15 PM
Tuesday, December 17, 2024Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide StrikersManuka Oval7:15 PM
Wednesday, December 18, 2024Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane HeatMCG7:15 PM
Thursday, December 19, 2024Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart HurricanesGMHBA Stadium7:15 PM
Friday, December 20, 2024Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne StarsAdelaide Oval6:45 PM
Saturday, December 21, 2024Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth ScorchersBlundstone Arena4:00 PM
Saturday, December 21, 2024Sydney Thunder vs Sydney SixersENGIE Stadium7:15 PM
Sunday, December 22, 2024Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide StrikersThe Gabba6:15 PM
Monday, December 23, 2024Melbourne Renegades vs Perth ScorchersMarvel Stadium7:15 PM
Thursday, December 26, 2024Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne StarsSCG6:05 PM
Thursday, December 26, 2024Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane HeatOptus Stadium6:15 PM
Friday, December 27, 2024Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart HurricanesAdelaide Oval6:45 PM
Saturday, December 28, 2024Melbourne Stars vs Sydney ThunderManuka Oval7:15 PM
Sunday, December 29, 2024Brisbane Heat vs Sydney SixersThe Gabba6:15 PM
Monday, December 30, 2024Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne RenegadesENGIE Stadium7:15 PM
Tuesday, December 31, 2024Adelaide Strikers vs Perth ScorchersAdelaide Oval6:45 PM
Wednesday, January 1, 2025Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney SixersBlundstone Arena4:00 PM
Wednesday, January 1, 2025Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne StarsThe Gabba6:15 PM
Thursday, January 2, 2025Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide StrikersMarvel Stadium7:15 PM
Friday, January 3, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane HeatC.ex Coffs International Stadium6:05 PM
Friday, January 3, 2025Perth Scorchers vs Sydney ThunderOptus Stadium6:15 PM
Saturday, January 4, 2025Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne RenegadesMCG7:15 PM
Sunday, January 5, 2025Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide StrikersBlundstone Arena7:15 PM
Monday, January 6, 2025Brisbane Heat vs Sydney ThunderThe Gabba6:15 PM
Tuesday, January 7, 2025Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne RenegadesOptus Stadium4:15 PM
Wednesday, January 8, 2025Sydney Thunder vs Hobart HurricanesENGIE Stadium7:15 PM
Thursday, January 9, 2025Melbourne Stars vs Sydney SixersMCG7:15 PM
Friday, January 10, 2025Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney ThunderBlundstone Arena7:15 PM
Saturday, January 11, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Perth ScorchersSCG4:45 PM
Saturday, January 11, 2025Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane HeatAdelaide Oval7:30 PM
Sunday, January 12, 2025Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne StarsMarvel Stadium7:15 PM
Monday, January 13, 2025Sydney Thunder vs Perth ScorchersENGIE Stadium7:30 PM
Tuesday, January 14, 2025Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne RenegadesBlundstone Arena7:30 PM
Wednesday, January 15, 2025Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney SixersAdelaide Oval7:00 PM
Thursday, January 16, 2025Brisbane Heat vs Hobart HurricanesThe Gabba6:30 PM
Friday, January 17, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Sydney ThunderSCG7:15 PM
Saturday, January 18, 2025Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane HeatMarvel Stadium5:00 PM
Saturday, January 18, 2025Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide StrikersOptus Stadium5:15 PM
Sunday, January 19, 2025Melbourne Stars vs Hobart HurricanesMCG7:15 PM
Tuesday, January 21, 2025The QualifierTBCTBC
Wednesday, January 22, 2025The KnockoutTBCTBC
Friday, January 24, 2025The ChallengerTBCTBC
Monday, January 27, 2025The FinalTBCTBC
Tuesday, January 28, 2025Reserve DayTBCTBC

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BBL 2024-25
BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming
BBL 2024-25 Live Telecast
Big Bash League

Related posts

Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

‘Temptation is there’ – Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

His standout performances in the Adelaide Test, where he top-scored in both innings under challenging conditions, have further cemented his reputation as a reliable performer.
News
14/12/2024
Virat Kohli

Biopic of Virat Kohli on the Cards? Popular Director Eager To Start Talks With the Star Cricketer

The director is critically acclaimed for making sports biopics.
News
14/12/2024

‘Doesn’t Sit Well With Me’: Former India Star Slams Gambhir-Rohit for Including Ravindra Jadeja in Playing XI

Notably, this was the third different spinner employed by the Indian management in as many matches.
News
14/12/2024
Former Australian Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma's Decision to Bowl First in Brisbane Test

‘I Was Really Surprised’: Former Australian Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma’s Decision to Bowl First in Brisbane Test

The Gabba pitch, known for its batting-friendly nature in the initial days, seemed better suited for putting runs on the board.
News
14/12/2024
SMAT Final Live Streaming

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Details: Live Telecast, Venue, Date and Time

The SMAT 2024 Final Live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 Khel and the live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website.
News
14/12/2024
Rohit Sharma

‘Talked to Me in Sign Language’: India Star Hails Rohit Sharma’s Smart Brain During Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit's use of sign language greatly assisted him in handling the bowlers.
News
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy