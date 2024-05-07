Indian-origin Nikhil Chaudhary to make BBL return after getting acquitted of rape charges

Interestingly, the 28-year-old didn't let know the franchise about the indictment.

Indian-origin cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary became a big sensation earlier this year in the Big Bash League (BBL) with his explosive performances. However, it was a shocker when earlier in March it was known he was facing trial for rape charges.

In a recent development, he has now been acquitted of the charges and is set to make a return to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Nikhil Chaudhary was found not guilty by a jury of raping a 20-year-old woman in a car in Townsville in 2021.

What comes as a further surprise is that the 28-year-old didn't let know the franchise about the indictment. Cricket Tasmania also confirmed that were not informed of the charge or court action.

Interestingly, Chaudhary's contract was renewed until 2027 in February, just before the trial in March.

ALSO READ: "Virat shouldn't have said it": Former Pakistan captain shares his stance on Kohli-Gavaskar outburst

Nikhil Chaudhary expected to be cleared of legalities ahead of next BBL season

Salliann Beams, Cricket Tasmania's high-performance general manager informed reporters that the organization is currently undergoing internal procedures regarding Chaudhary. She mentioned that he is expected to participate in the upcoming season.

Beams expressed disappointment over Chaudhary's failure to disclose the charges or legal proceedings to Cricket Tasmania.

Beams said on Tuesday, "[There are] some legalities through that process. It's not so much the incident because we know that nothing happened ... legally not guilty and everything. It's just the disclosure of information. We want to know where we sit on that because we were completely in the dark."

Chaudhary participated in nine matches during the previous BBL season, maintaining an average of 26 runs with the bat and securing five wickets while representing the Hurricanes, a team that fell short of reaching the finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.