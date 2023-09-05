BCB appoints ex-skipper Khaled Mahmud as team director for 2023 ODI WC

Khaled Mahmud, former captain of the Bangladesh men's cricket team and the current director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board has been appointed as the 'team director' for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 by the national selection committee. Previously, Mahmud had expressed his reluctance to return as the team director, a position he had left following the home series against India. However, he confirmed to Cricbuzz on Tuesday that he could not decline the proposition made by BCB president Nazmul Hasan for the role.

"Papon (Nazmul) bhai called me this morning and said that he is including my name in the team management list for the World Cup and I could not say no to him," said Mahmud.

During his earlier tenure, Mahmud was a part of Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's team management and the two maintained a strong working relationship.

Khaled Mahmud has a long-standing association with the Bangladesh Cricket team

Mahmud expressed uncertainty about his involvement in the selection process this time, despite his insistence on being included in the selection meeting when he was appointed as the team director following the team's disappointing performance in the ICC World T20 in 2021.

Previously, Mahmud had served as a technical director but decided to step down from the position due to his lack of influence in the selection and planning process, which was being overseen by head coach Russell Domingo and other members of the team management.

Subsequently, he became part of the team management under the guidance of Sridharan Sriram, following the introduction of split coaching by the BCB with Sriram handling the T20Is format while Domingo managed the Test and ODI players.

