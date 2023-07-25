BCCI announces international-home fixtures for 2023-24 season

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 19:39 IST
Indian Cricket Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the upcoming 2023-24 home season. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating period as the Senior Men's team is set to engage in a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The venues for the matches have been allocated in accordance with the BCCI's venue rotation policy. The committee, consisting of Mr. Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr. Jayendra Sahgal, and Mr. Hari Narayan Pujari, finalized these decisions.

Kicking off the home season, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series just before the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The ODI series is scheduled to be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

India to face Australia post 2023 World Cup campaign too

After the 50-over World Cup, India will face Australia again in a five-match T20I series, slated to commence on 23rd November in Vizag and conclude on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

As the new year begins, Afghanistan will make their maiden white-ball bilateral tour to India. The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final match set to take place in Bengaluru, the same venue where Afghanistan played their historic first-ever Test match.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur suspended by ICC; to miss first two matches of Asian Games

Subsequently, Test cricket will take center stage, as India hosts England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The thrilling Test series will be held at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

India full home schedule for 2023-24 season

Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs

FROM / TO

Mon

18-Sep-23

Thu

28-Sep-23

Format

0-3-0

India

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Fri

22-Sep-23

 

 

1:30 PM

1st ODI

Mohali

2

Sun

24-Sep-23

1:30 PM

2nd ODI

Indore

3

Wed

27-Sep-23

1:30 PM

3rd ODI

Rajkot

Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is

FROM / TO

Tue

21-Nov-23

Mon

04-Dec-23

Format

0-0-5

India

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

23-Nov-23

7:00 PM

1st T20I

Vizag

2

Sun

26-Nov-23

7:00 PM

2nd T20I

Trivandrum

3

Tue

28-Nov-23

7:00 PM

3rd T20I

Guwahati

4

Fri

01-Dec-23

7:00 PM

4th T20I

Nagpur

5

Sun

03-Dec-23

7:00 PM

5th T20I

Hyderabad

Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is

FROM / TO

Tue

09-Jan-24

Thu

18-Jan-24

Format

0-3-0

IND

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

11-Jan-24

-

1st T20I

Mohali

2

Sun

14-Jan-24

-

2nd T20I

Indore

3

Wed

17-Jan-24

-

3rd T20I

Bengaluru

England tour of India – 5 Tests

FROM / TO

Sat

20-Jan-24

Mon

11-Mar-24

Format

0-0-5

IND

S. No.

Date (From)

Date (To)

Time

Match

Venue

1

Thu

25-Jan-24

Mon

29-Jan-24

-

1st Test

Hyderabad

2

Fri

02-Feb-24

Tue

06-Feb-24

-

2nd Test

Vizag

3

Thu

15-Feb-24

Mon

19-Feb-24

-

3rd Test

Rajkot

4

Fri

23-Feb-24

Tue

27-Feb-24

-

4th Test

Ranchi

5

Thu

07-Mar-24

Mon

11-Mar-24

-

5th Test

Dharamsala

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube

From around the web