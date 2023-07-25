BCCI announces international-home fixtures for 2023-24 season
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the upcoming 2023-24 home season. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating period as the Senior Men's team is set to engage in a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.
The venues for the matches have been allocated in accordance with the BCCI's venue rotation policy. The committee, consisting of Mr. Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr. Jayendra Sahgal, and Mr. Hari Narayan Pujari, finalized these decisions.
Kicking off the home season, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series just before the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The ODI series is scheduled to be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.
India to face Australia post 2023 World Cup campaign too
After the 50-over World Cup, India will face Australia again in a five-match T20I series, slated to commence on 23rd November in Vizag and conclude on 3rd December in Hyderabad.
As the new year begins, Afghanistan will make their maiden white-ball bilateral tour to India. The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final match set to take place in Bengaluru, the same venue where Afghanistan played their historic first-ever Test match.
Subsequently, Test cricket will take center stage, as India hosts England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The thrilling Test series will be held at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.
India full home schedule for 2023-24 season
|
Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs
|
FROM / TO
|
Mon
|
18-Sep-23
|
Thu
|
28-Sep-23
|
Format
|
0-3-0
|
India
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Fri
|
22-Sep-23
|
|
|
1:30 PM
|
1st ODI
|
Mohali
|
2
|
Sun
|
24-Sep-23
|
1:30 PM
|
2nd ODI
|
Indore
|
3
|
Wed
|
27-Sep-23
|
1:30 PM
|
3rd ODI
|
Rajkot
|
Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is
|
FROM / TO
|
Tue
|
21-Nov-23
|
Mon
|
04-Dec-23
|
Format
|
0-0-5
|
India
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
23-Nov-23
|
7:00 PM
|
1st T20I
|
Vizag
|
2
|
Sun
|
26-Nov-23
|
7:00 PM
|
2nd T20I
|
Trivandrum
|
3
|
Tue
|
28-Nov-23
|
7:00 PM
|
3rd T20I
|
Guwahati
|
4
|
Fri
|
01-Dec-23
|
7:00 PM
|
4th T20I
|
Nagpur
|
5
|
Sun
|
03-Dec-23
|
7:00 PM
|
5th T20I
|
Hyderabad
|
Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is
|
FROM / TO
|
Tue
|
09-Jan-24
|
Thu
|
18-Jan-24
|
Format
|
0-3-0
|
IND
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
11-Jan-24
|
-
|
1st T20I
|
Mohali
|
2
|
Sun
|
14-Jan-24
|
-
|
2nd T20I
|
Indore
|
3
|
Wed
|
17-Jan-24
|
-
|
3rd T20I
|
Bengaluru
|
England tour of India – 5 Tests
|
FROM / TO
|
Sat
|
20-Jan-24
|
Mon
|
11-Mar-24
|
Format
|
0-0-5
|
IND
|
S. No.
|
Date (From)
|
Date (To)
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Thu
|
25-Jan-24
|
Mon
|
29-Jan-24
|
-
|
1st Test
|
Hyderabad
|
2
|
Fri
|
02-Feb-24
|
Tue
|
06-Feb-24
|
-
|
2nd Test
|
Vizag
|
3
|
Thu
|
15-Feb-24
|
Mon
|
19-Feb-24
|
-
|
3rd Test
|
Rajkot
|
4
|
Fri
|
23-Feb-24
|
Tue
|
27-Feb-24
|
-
|
4th Test
|
Ranchi
|
5
|
Thu
|
07-Mar-24
|
Mon
|
11-Mar-24
|
-
|
5th Test
|
Dharamsala
