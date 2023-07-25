BCCI announces international-home fixtures for 2023-24 season

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the upcoming 2023-24 home season. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating period as the Senior Men's team is set to engage in a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The venues for the matches have been allocated in accordance with the BCCI's venue rotation policy. The committee, consisting of Mr. Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr. Jayendra Sahgal, and Mr. Hari Narayan Pujari, finalized these decisions.

Kicking off the home season, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series just before the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The ODI series is scheduled to be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

India to face Australia post 2023 World Cup campaign too

After the 50-over World Cup, India will face Australia again in a five-match T20I series, slated to commence on 23rd November in Vizag and conclude on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

As the new year begins, Afghanistan will make their maiden white-ball bilateral tour to India. The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will be played in Mohali and Indore, with the final match set to take place in Bengaluru, the same venue where Afghanistan played their historic first-ever Test match.

Subsequently, Test cricket will take center stage, as India hosts England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The thrilling Test series will be held at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

India full home schedule for 2023-24 season

Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs FROM / TO Mon 18-Sep-23 Thu 28-Sep-23 Format 0-3-0 India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Fri 22-Sep-23 1:30 PM 1st ODI Mohali 2 Sun 24-Sep-23 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Indore 3 Wed 27-Sep-23 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Rajkot Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is FROM / TO Tue 21-Nov-23 Mon 04-Dec-23 Format 0-0-5 India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 23-Nov-23 7:00 PM 1st T20I Vizag 2 Sun 26-Nov-23 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Trivandrum 3 Tue 28-Nov-23 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Guwahati 4 Fri 01-Dec-23 7:00 PM 4th T20I Nagpur 5 Sun 03-Dec-23 7:00 PM 5th T20I Hyderabad Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is FROM / TO Tue 09-Jan-24 Thu 18-Jan-24 Format 0-3-0 IND S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 11-Jan-24 - 1st T20I Mohali 2 Sun 14-Jan-24 - 2nd T20I Indore 3 Wed 17-Jan-24 - 3rd T20I Bengaluru England tour of India – 5 Tests FROM / TO Sat 20-Jan-24 Mon 11-Mar-24 Format 0-0-5 IND S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 25-Jan-24 Mon 29-Jan-24 - 1st Test Hyderabad 2 Fri 02-Feb-24 Tue 06-Feb-24 - 2nd Test Vizag 3 Thu 15-Feb-24 Mon 19-Feb-24 - 3rd Test Rajkot 4 Fri 23-Feb-24 Tue 27-Feb-24 - 4th Test Ranchi 5 Thu 07-Mar-24 Mon 11-Mar-24 - 5th Test Dharamsala

