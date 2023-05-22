During the upcoming World Test Championship Final 2023, Rohit Sharma and Co will be sporting their new jerseys.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a significant contract with a renowned global athletic goods company for new jerseys. Starting next month, the sporting apparel giant will become the official sponsor of the India Cricket Team's jerseys.

Therefore, during the upcoming World Test Championship Final 2023, scheduled to commence on June 7 at Kennington Oval in London, the Indian players will be sporting Adidas jerseys. Previously, the jersey sponsorship rights belonged to MPL Sports, but they have now been taken over by Killer Jeans.

From 2016 to 2020, Nike was the primary sports company sponsoring the Indian team's attire. In 2020, MPL Sports invested Rs 370 Crore to secure the jersey sponsorship which was set to continue until December 2023. However, MPL terminated the agreement prematurely, granting Killer Jeans sponsorship rights.

Unfortunately, Killer Jeans, a division of KKCL, lacks experience in manufacturing sporting goods. Consequently, their association with the Indian Cricket Team and the BCCI has not contributed to enhancing their brand image. This lack of value is evident since the majority of players are already sponsored by renowned companies such as Nike, Adidas, or Puma.

BCCI announces new team India kit sponsor; fans react

The BCCI consistently sought opportunities to secure significant brand partnerships. On Monday, Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), unveiled the new jersey sponsor for Team India. Following the news, the Indian fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

Adidas, in collaboration with the BCCI, has been announced as the official jersey sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team. Notably, Adidas had previously sponsored the England Cricket Team and the Mumbai Indians. Among the prominent Indian players associated with the German giants are captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rishabh Pant.

By partnering with the India Cricket Team, Adidas aims to reestablish its presence in the market for national cricket teams. While the company terminated its sponsorship agreement with England, it currently provides support to Nottinghamshire, South East Stars, and Surrey.

