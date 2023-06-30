BCCI comes up with idea to regulate Indian players' foreign T20 league inclusion

The Indian cricket board plans to come up with a ploy to curb out potential talent exodus from the senior domestic set-up.

The rising influx of retired Indian players in foreign T20 leagues is a cause of worry for the BCCI as the Indian cricket board plans to regulate participation in competitions outside the Indian Premier League (IPL). The topic is high on the board's priority list for the upcoming Apex Council meeting on July 7.

It is understood that BCCI top brass, including secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny, have taken note of several out-of-favour Indian players bidding farewell to their international and domestic duties prematurely in recent times to continue with their stint in an overseas T20 league.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Ambati Rayudu, who quit all competitive Indian cricket with the conclusion of the IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but will be plying his trade in the newly launched Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

BCCI to regulate Indian influx in overseas leagues

Rayudu, 37, opting to play the MLC for a million-dollar gig with CSK's American franchise based in Texas instead of playing domestic cricket is a concern shared by the BCCI administrative heads, fearing a trend and an exodus of talent from the structure below the international game, which walks a thin line from a steep fall on quality and standards.

To come up with a one-stop solution, the BCCI supremos could bring in the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for active players before being allowed to participate in foreign leagues in any capacity, be it in a playing or coaching role, said Cricbuzz in a report, which also revealed plans in consideration to introduce a "cooling-off" period for retired players.

The cooling-off period will prevent players from joining overseas T20 leagues such as the MLC and even the UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20) - both of which have a highly relaxed overseas-to-home players quota - immediately after their retirement.

Previously, cricketers long out of reckoning from the international stage such as Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Unmukt Chand and few others, have retired from Indian cricket early to ensure their smooth involvement in a foreign T20 league.