Sourav Ganguly questions India's leadership selection for West Indies tour

Sourav Ganguly revealed his perplexion at the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain, considering his nearly 18-month absence from the team. The former India skipper emphasizes the importance of consistency and continuity in the selection process.

Despite being out of favor for a year and a half, Rahane showcased remarkable performance as India's top batter in the World Test Championship final against Australia. His scores of 89 and 46 at the Oval earlier this month were outstanding.

Having returned to the team for just one Test, Rahane was re-appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the West Indies Test series by the national selection committee, headed by interim chief Shiv Sunder Das. Ganguly neither considers Rahane's promotion a step backward nor a pragmatic decision.

“To just come back and straightway become vice-captain after 18 months, I don’t understand. My only thing is that selection shouldn’t be hot and cold. There has to be continuity and consistency in selection,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly emphasises IPL performances should not be the only metric to judge the potential of a player

One of India's finest Test skippers, Ganguly raised concerns about the Indian selectors' decision to exclude a player of Cheteshwar Pujara's caliber during this transition phase. He believes that clear communication channels should be established with a player who has featured in more than 100 Tests for India.

“Selectors should have a clear idea about him (Pujara). Do they need him to play Test cricket anymore or do they want to continue with youngsters and communicate it to him. Somebody like Pujara can’t be dropped, then picked, dropped again and then picked. Same with Ajinkya Rahane also,” Ganguly further added.

There is also a growing perception that a solid performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), similar to Ruturaj Gaikwad's is becoming a prerequisite for selection in Test cricket. However, Ganguly disagrees with this notion and suggests that a prolific batter like Sarfaraz Khan, who did not excel in the IPL, should still be given a chance to prove himself.

