IPL stars face axe for West Indies tour due to code of conduct breaches

The off-field issues have added a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the selection or non-selection of players

The selection committee meetings primarily focus on the form, performance, and fitness of players when making their selections. However, off-field matters, such as breaches of the code of conduct, come into play in cases of serious and repeated violations. These off-field issues have added a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the selection or non-selection of players for the West Indies tour.

Reliable sources have reported that at least four players from the North teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision-makers within the BCCI have acknowledged that these breaches have not gone unnoticed. It is important to note that these players represent the West and North Zones in the domestic circuit, apart from their involvement in the IPL.

The owner of a North franchise has shed light on a few instances, revealing that a couple of his players were involved in multiple violations of the IPL player code. As a result, he was compelled to report the matter to the BCCI. In fact, he disclosed that his players were found in violation of the code on four occasions during the recently-concluded IPL season.

Measures were taken against responsible players at the franchise level

Typically, the Integrity Officers assigned to franchises report on the conduct of Indian players to the BCCI after every game. In the case of this particular North franchise, both players, who are young and have achieved high scores in domestic cricket, had to be reported to the BCCI.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravi Ashwin makes funny jibe as Bairstow lifts pitch invader out during Lords' Ashes Test

"When I became aware of the situation, I was deeply upset and immediately reported the matter to the BCCI. The Integrity Officer also took the breach very seriously and fulfilled his obligations," the owner of the team shared.

Furthermore, the owner confirmed that appropriate measures were taken against these players at the franchise level.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.