BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours
News
January 18, 2025 - 1:25 pm

BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

BCCI has also included a provision for exceptions.

BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours

The Indian management (BCCI) recently doled out a list of guidelines to follow after India’s dismal Test season to instill discipline amongst the squad members. One pointer in the 10-points diktat was limiting the number of personal chefs travelling with the team.

While players have preferred getting their own chefs who can cook food on tours according to the diet charted out by their nutritionists, BCCI has now offered to send two personal chefs for the entire team on tours. However, it remains debatable if the recent decision will suffice for the players who have varied diets curated for them.

“The team has been given an option where the board will arrange two chefs for the players’ needs. However, there will be discussions around the specific needs of the players and what more can be done,” a BCCI source told TOI.

The primary reason behind BCCI’s decision is that chefs are often present in the dining area where no one except the players and coaching staff are permitted.

BCCI offers exception with the permission of coach, captain and board

The BCCI, while issuing the guidelines, has also introduced a provision that allows exceptions if the player secures approval from the coach, captain, and board. One suggestion under consideration is permitting a personal chef to deliver meals to the hotel concierge, where the player can collect the food and have it served by the hotel staff.

It remains to be seen how far the BCCI is willing to accommodate players’ specific nutritional requirements.

ALSO READ: Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

All top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma need to be particularly mindful of their diet, especially those recovering from significant injuries, as it is crucial for them to manage their weight and monitor vital health parameters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

