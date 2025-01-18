News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? KL Rahul, Virat Kohli to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns
News
January 18, 2025 - 11:37 am

Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

They will however need to take the final permission from Ajit Agarkar.

Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? KL Rahul, Virat Kohli to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

After much speculation, it is now understood that India’s two premier batters – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have opted out of playing the next round of the Ranji Trophy, starting on January 23. However, concern remains about their fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 next, since both players are carrying niggles and have reported the BCCI medical staff about the same, ESPNCricinfo confirmed.

It has been reported that Kohli experienced neck pain and received an injection on January 8, three days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) concluded in Sydney. He informed the BCCI medical team that the discomfort persisted, which led to his unavailability for the upcoming Delhi’s Ranji match against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Rahul is dealing with an elbow injury, preventing him from participating in Karnataka’s game against Punjab in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sweat Over Key Player’s Dry T20 Run Ahead of IPL 2025; Hopes Rest on Champions Trophy to Rediscover Touch

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul will need permission from Ajit Agarkar

Recently, the BCCI issued a 10-point list which outlined the dos and don’ts for all players, including mandatory participation in domestic cricket. It also clearly specified that in case a player is not available to play, he will need permission from the national chairman of selectors. Subsequently, Virat and KL will also need permission from the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, to skip the contest starting on January 23.

Kohli and Rahul have another chance to participate in the Ranji Trophy, with the final group phase matches commencing on January 30. However, these games conclude just before the ODI series against England, scheduled to begin on February 6.

Both players are also expected to be named in the England ODIs as well as the Champions Trophy 2025, with the squads set to be announced later today (January 18).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajit Agarkar
BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
KL Rahul
Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli county cricket

Should Virat Kohli Go The Cheteshwar Pujara Route To Rediscover Test Form?

News
18/01/2025

Who Should Replace Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

So far, South Africa hasn't announced any replacement for Nortje but has a few pacers in the pipeline.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025
Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Noor Ahmad bowled a magnificent spell during Durban’s Super Giants’ latest SA20 2025 fixture against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Latest CSK Spin Recruit Delivers an Unplayable Spell in SA20 2025 by Taking Four Wickets for 25 Runs

He snared four wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell, emerging as his side’s best bowler.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/01/2025
Ravichandran Smaran Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy RCB trials IPL 2025

Left Unsold At IPL 2025 Auction, Vijay Hazare Trophy Finalist Sets Sights on RCB After Mumbai Indians Snub

Indian Premier League - IPL
17/01/2025
Hardik Pandya

‘Not a Clue’: Former India Cricketer Baffled by Decision To Remove Hardik Pandya As Vice-Captain for Enland T20Is

Pandya, at one point, was touted as the next captain of the India T20I team
News
17/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Lauded by India Legend for ‘Selfless Act’ in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian skipper received a lot of flak for his batting and captaincy in Australia.
News
17/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy