Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

After much speculation, it is now understood that India’s two premier batters – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have opted out of playing the next round of the Ranji Trophy, starting on January 23. However, concern remains about their fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 next, since both players are carrying niggles and have reported the BCCI medical staff about the same, ESPNCricinfo confirmed.

It has been reported that Kohli experienced neck pain and received an injection on January 8, three days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) concluded in Sydney. He informed the BCCI medical team that the discomfort persisted, which led to his unavailability for the upcoming Delhi’s Ranji match against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Rahul is dealing with an elbow injury, preventing him from participating in Karnataka’s game against Punjab in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul will need permission from Ajit Agarkar

Recently, the BCCI issued a 10-point list which outlined the dos and don’ts for all players, including mandatory participation in domestic cricket. It also clearly specified that in case a player is not available to play, he will need permission from the national chairman of selectors. Subsequently, Virat and KL will also need permission from the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, to skip the contest starting on January 23.

Kohli and Rahul have another chance to participate in the Ranji Trophy, with the final group phase matches commencing on January 30. However, these games conclude just before the ODI series against England, scheduled to begin on February 6.

Both players are also expected to be named in the England ODIs as well as the Champions Trophy 2025, with the squads set to be announced later today (January 18).

