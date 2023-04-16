BCCI increases the reward money for all the domestic competitions

The BCCI announced a full-fledged domestic competition for the first time since the pandemic

The BCCI has decided to increase the reward money for the best performers in domestic tournaments. The surge in prize money is significant and has come as a welcome change. This move will please all the teams involved across tournaments.

The Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, broke this news himself via a tweet. BCCI has announced the increment for both Men’s and Women’s domestic competitions.

BCCI announces increment in reward money for domestic competitions

BCCI has planned to increase the prize money for all the domestic competitions. The rise in amount is for both Men’s and Women’s tournaments.

I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cgpw47z98q — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 16, 2023

According to the new pay scheme, the winners of the Ranji Trophy will now be awarded an enormous sum of INR 5 crore. Earlier, they were given only INR 2 crore for clinching the title. Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runner-up will receive INR 3 crore, and the losers of the semi-finals will be handed INR 1 crore each.

Along the same lines, the champions of the Duleep Trophy will now obtain as many as INR 50 Lakh. Earlier, they were paid INR 25 Lakh only for winning the trophy. The team finishing as runner-up will now receive the amount equal to that of winners earlier - 25 Lakh.

The winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will procure INR 1 crore, while the runner-up will get INR 50 Lakh from now on. In the Irani Cup, the winners will collect INR 50 Lakh, whereas the team ending second will get INR 25 Lakh. Again, the amount received by the winners earlier is now the prize sum for the second-best team.

The prize money of the Deodhar Trophy has now surged to 40 Lakh for the winners, and the losing team in the Finals will receive INR 20 Lakh now. Similarly, the victors of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, who used to receive INR 25 Lakh before, will now be given INR 80 Lakh. The sum for the silver-medal team is also increased to 40 Lakh in this tournament.

The amounts are revised for the Women’s competitions as well. The champions of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy used to receive only 6 Lakh earlier. Now, the amount is elevated to as high as INR 50 Lakh. The losing team in the Final used to get INR 3 Lakh, but now they will receive INR 25 Lakh, four times more than what the winners used to hitherto conferred with.

Lastly, the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy winners will grab 40 Lakh, and the runner-up will get INR 20 Lakh starting this year.

The BCCI announced a full-fledged domestic competition for the first time since the pandemic. The men’s carnival starts with Duleep Trophy on 28 June 2023. The women’s domestic season will kick off with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy on 19 October 2023. The young players will get a stage to showcase their skillsets, with a large number of matches set to be played across formats.