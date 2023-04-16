WATCH: Castled! Mohammed Shami bowls lethal inswinger to dismiss Jos Buttler on duck

Jos Buttler gave away his wicket while looking to play a scoop shot towards the leg side

Jos Buttler registered his first duck in his IPL career (Image courtesy-Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Shami made a significant impact by bagging a second quick wicket for his team during the ongoing fixture between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). In the third over of the match, Shami bowled a brilliant delivery that swung in sharply and caught the RR opener Jos Buttler off guard to dismiss him on duck. Notably, this is Buttler's first duck in his IPL career.

Jos Buttler was visibly struggling to connect with the deliveries

Buttler, who is known for his aggressive batting style, was looking to play a scoop shot towards the leg side. The Englishman was visibly struggling and could not time the ball properly, resulting in him enduring four dot balls. Then he decided to go after Shami but ended up succumbing his wicket.

It was a good length delivery by Shami which was pitched outside the off-stump at 142 kph but the movement on the ball proved to be too much for Buttler and he missed the delivery completely. The ball hit the off-stump and ripped the timber out of the ground.

You can watch the video below



Earlier, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. However, they failed to capitalise on the moment as GT batters went on to post 177/8 in 20 overs. In response, the visitor team lost the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a score of 1 run in 7 balls. This left RR’s inning in a completely unstable state.

Then, Mohammed Shami came to bowl the next over of the innings. The over had been good for him as he gave away just 1 run in 4 balls. On the fifth ball, he swung in the delivery, which Buttler tried to scoop on the leg-side.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trent Boult grabs one of the most dramatic catches of IPL 2023