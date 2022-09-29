BCCI confirms Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 with back injury

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with back injury.

Bumrah has played just two international matches since July.

India have suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia in October-November, with premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the competition with a back stress fracture injury. As per sources, the right-arm quick is believed to be out of action for a period of four to six months. Bumrah had not travelled with the team for the first T20I against South Africa, played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

The BCCI, in an official update, had stated: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India vs South Africa T20I.”

Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah is out of World T20 with a serious back stress fracture injury. No surgery reqd but out for 4-6 months as per sources. He didn't travel with team to Trivandrum.#Cricket #Indiancricketteam — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 29, 2022

Bumrah had been out of action post the ODI series during the England tour earlier this season, and had been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 wherein India crashed out of the race to the final after back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

He was rested as a precaution for the first T20I against Australia in Mohali last week, before he made a return to an eight-overs-a-side rain-shortened game in Nagpur. He bagged 1/23 from two overs on his comeback, dismissing Aaron Finch with a brilliant inswinging yorker that prompted appreciation even from the batter.

However, the form didn’t continue in the decider in Hyderabad, where he conceded 50 runs from his four overs - his most expensive analysis in T20Is till date.

Overall, Bumrah has bagged 70 wickets from 60 T20Is, the third-highest tally for India, while having maintained an excellent economy of 6.62. Bumrah's injury comes as a major setback for India, especially given their death-bowling woes in recent times. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too being ruled out with a knee injury, India's chances at the marquee event have now taken a significant dent.

Mohammed Shami, who has been named among the travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, is likely to replace Bumrah in the main squad.

India will begin their campaign with the Super 12s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.