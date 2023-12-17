BCCI to launch incentive plan for IPL stars earning international caps

This plan has been introduced to reward players who earn themselves international caps between IPL seasons, rather than remain locked in with the same league fee.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a springboard for young talents over the years, giving them a global platform to showcase their mettle and skillset. IPL teams have a history of investing heavily in young sensations who have later gone on to become superstars.

Now, in a bid to recognize such performers, the BCCI is set to announce a flagship reward program tailored for uncapped players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. This initiative aims to acknowledge and compensate players who secure international caps between IPL seasons, rather than being bound by a fixed league fee.

Typically, a player is obligated to adhere to the league fee structure for three years or until released by their franchise after being acquired at the IPL auction. Nevertheless, under specific circumstances, the fee may increase if an uncapped player is auctioned for a base price of INR 50 lakh. Notably, should an uncapped player feature in 10 international matches between two IPL seasons, their remuneration could effectively double.

BCCI specifies guidelines between capped and uncapped players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently circulated a fee regulation for uncapped players stating that there are no minimum League Fee regulations.

"An Uncapped player is one who is not a Capped player. A Capped player is one who either (a) has played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) for an ICC Full member or (b) has a Central Contract with his national cricket board, being an ICC Full member. Players registered with ICC Associate member countries are deemed to be Uncapped for IPL purposes regardless of the number of appearances made for an ICC Associate member country respectively."

