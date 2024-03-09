Jay Shah launches new 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' with rewards as high as 45 lakhs per match

This development comes on the heels of BCCI's mandate for all centrally contracted cricketers to play in Ranji Trophy (India's domestic red-ball cricket tournament).

In his efforts to improve the stature and conditions of Test cricket in the country, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a new incentive scheme after the culmination of the IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamshala. This development comes on the heels of BCCI's mandate for all centrally contracted cricketers to play in Ranji Trophy (India's domestic red-ball cricket tournament).

Named as the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme', it will see athletes receiving an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches which is currently set at ₹15 lakhs.

Taking to X, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs."

BCCI launches new 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme'

According to outlined detail in the payment structure, a player who plays more than 50% of the matches in a season will be paid INR 30 lakh extra per match as an incentive, whereas a player who represents more than 75% of the games will receive an extra INR 45 lakh per match.

However, players who are in the squad but haven't played will be paid 50% of the amount.

Meanwhile, India wrapped up the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala by eclipsing England with a massive margin of an innings and 64 runs and sealed the series comprehensively at 4-1.

