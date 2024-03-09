'How many did you score?' - Bairstow and Shubman Gill engaged in war of words

Bairstow had asked Gill about his conversation with Anderson on the previous day.

The Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamshala witnessed a war of words between India star Shubman Gill and England batter Jonny Bairstow. Interestingly, the topic of conversation was veteran England pacer James Anderson.

Earlier on Day 3, Anderson scripted history by becoming the first ever pacer to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Notably, his 699th scalp was Gill, but only after the Indian had slammed a sublime a century.

During his knock, he had stepped out to an Anderson delivery and dispatched him for a brutal six following which the duo was spotted having a chat. Later, when asked by the broadcasters on what the discussion was about, Gill had outright denied revealing it stating, “I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat in private.”

However, when Bairstow walked out to bat on Day 3, he made sure to enquire with Gill what the conversation was about and the exchange between the duo was revealed through the stump mic.

Full Gill-Bairstow conversation

Jonny Bairstow: “What did you say to Jimmy about him retiring?”

Shubman Gill: “I told him he should retire”

Bairstow: “And then he got you out next ball?”

Gill: “So what? How many times has…”

Bairstow: “I was just asking”

Gill: “He can get me out after my 100”

Bairstow: “100 per cent”

Gill: “How many 100s [do you have] this series?”

Bairstow: “How many have you scored, full stop?”

ALSO READ: WATCH: 41-year-old James Anderson picks up his 700th Test scalp

Sadly, the sledging backfired for the English batter as four balls later, Kuldeep trapped him lbw on 39 off 31.

As Bairstow departed, he had a few words for Gill who was celebrating nearby with his teammates. Gill shook his head as Bairstow crossed him and walked away.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.