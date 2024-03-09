WATCH: 41-year-old James Anderson picks up his 700th Test scalp

James Anderson became the third bowler in Test history to reach the milestone of 700 wickets.

James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav for his 700th Test wicket.

England have lost the ongoing Test series against India and they are not in a comfortable position in Dharamsala as well. After succumbing to just 218 in their first innings, they conceded a massive lead of 259 runs to India. Despite taking three wickets for just 1 run, England’s bowlers struggled to wipe out India’s tail on Day 2 as Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah showed their defensive skills with the bat.

When England started Day 3 of Dharamsala Test, their primary aim was to clean up India’s tail as quickly as possible. It took them just three overs to strike and break a stubborn partnership between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

The veteran fast bowler James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav to complete 700 wickets in his Test career. In his second over of the day, Anderson seemed to bowl with a certain plan. In the previous ball, he bowled a short of a length delivery which rapped Kuldeep Yadav on his right glove.

He bowled the next ball on a length outside off-stump, sucking the batter to play. Kuldeep went for it and edged it behind to the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. It was a moment to remember for the 41-year-old as he had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

James Anderson became the third bowler to achieve this milestone in Test cricket after Shane Warne and Muthiah Muralidaran. He is now just eight wickets behind Shane Warne to become the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He is the first fast bowler to reach the milestone, with the next best Stuart Broad almost 100 wickets behind him.

Shoaib Bashir got Jasprit Bumrah stumped in the next over to end India’s innings on 477. Bashir finished with 5-173.

Anderson’s grind over the years has been an inspiration for the upcoming fast bowlers. Even at the age of 41, he is running in hard to bowl long spells with high intensity and troubling the batters. He is England’s best fast bowler in this series with 10 wickets in 4 Tests.

