Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field for England's second innings in Dharamsala?

India were without skipper Rohit Sharma when they came out to field in the first session on day three in Dharamsala.

James Anderson's 700th scalp had made headlines early in the day when he had Kuldeep Yadav caught behind.

India finished on 477 in response to England's 218 to take a massive lead in the first innings, and put themselves right on top in the fifth and final Test match.

Ravichandran Ashwin pressed India's advantage in the second over of the innings by cleaning up Ben Duckett after Jasprit Bumrah started off with a maiden.

But, a notable absentee on the field for India was Rohit Sharma. The captain hadn't taken the field for India's second bowling innings with BCCI confirming that he had a stiff back. Jasprit Bumrah took over captaincy duties in his absence.

UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024







The injury comes at a worrying time for the Indian captain although the extent of injury is not known.

The IPL is less than two weeks away and Rohit Sharma, who will get to play as a pure batter without the captaincy burden, is a key player for Mumbai Indians.

Post the IPL, there is also the Men's T20 World Cup in USA-Caribbean where Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit would lead the Indian T20I side.

Further updates on him are awaited.