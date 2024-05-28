'Desh ke liye karna hai': BCCI to announce India head coach soon; Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on the lookout for the next Indian head coach after the expiration of current coach Rahul Dravid's contract, set to expire after the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

While a lot of international stars have denied applying for the job, one name that has come up as the frontrunner for the role is former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

On the contrary, reports have surfaced saying that Gambhir was offered a 'blank cheque' by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shahrukh Khan to come and join the Kolkata-outfit from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 10 years ahead of the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Now according to recent developments in a Cricbuzz report, the buzz word inside the coach selection circle is 'desh ke liye karna hai'.

BCCI and Gautam Gambhir share belief for the role

Both the BCCI and Gambhir are united in their belief that their actions should serve the country. The discussion between Jay Shah and Gambhir reportedly revolves around this principle.

The same Cricbuzz report suggests that a prominent IPL franchise owner, who is well-connected with the top officials of the BCCI confirmed that Gambhir's appointment is finalized and is set to be announced soon.

Additionally, a well-known commentator who is also privy to the developments noted that efforts are being made to secure Gambhir's signature for the prestigious head coach role for the Men in Blue.

However, the lack of an official announcement yet indicates that negotiations are still ongoing, possibly involving multiple parties.

