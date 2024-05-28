'I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months:' Rishabh Pant opens up on his struggle after life-threatening accident

Pant underwent almost 14 months of rehabilitation to make his return to competitive cricket.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant recently opened up on his horrific car accident that happened in the December of 2022.

He suffered the accident while going home in the wee hours on New Year's eve to surprise his mother.

Since then, it has been a long recovery for the dynamic left-hander and he has made a strong return in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pant went through intense rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and returned to competitive cricket after almost 14 months.

Speaking on a talk show hosted by fellow Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant opened up on the struggles he had to overcome during his distressed times.

RIshabh Pant opens up on his struggle after life-threatening accident

“Self-belief and self-confidence are very important while recovering from an injury because there are people saying all sorts of things around you, and you, as an individual, have to think about what’s good for you,” Pant said. “The accident was a life-changing experience for me," he continued. "When I got up after it, I wasn’t even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me. I couldn’t even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered with unbearable pain. I couldn’t go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair."

Pant had a solid campaign on return from injury despite DC not making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

He finished the season with 446 runs in 13 matches, averaging at 40.55, including three fifties. He was equally adept behind the stump as well.

