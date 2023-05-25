'Asia Cup decision on IPL final' - Jay Shah confirms future roadmap to be finalised on May 28

The Asia Cup 2023 has been a major talking point for a month or so, with new rumours and speculations taking place every day.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to be played in Pakistan, but the political issues between India and Pakistan have restricted the Men in Blue from moving to Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been a major talking point for a month or so, with new rumours and speculations taking place every day. Initially, the tournament was supposed to be played in Pakistan, but the political issues between India and Pakistan have restricted the Men in Blue from moving to Pakistan.

Consequently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to Pakistan for the event scheduled for later this year. While the Asia Cup will be a perfect opportunity for India to prepare for the World Cup just after it, the BCCI-contracted players won’t move across the border due to political and security concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been consistently looking to somehow organise the tournament in their country and also proposed several alternatives to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The hybrid host model is the most recent alternative provided by the PCB, as according to the model, Pakistan will host four matches in its country, with the remaining being played overseas.

While the ACC hasn’t confirmed anything yet, Pakistan won’t settle for anything less than this hybrid model, according to the reports. The case is getting complicated with each passing day, solely due to India’s refusal.

Discussions about Asia Cup to happen during the IPL final

In the latest development, it is now disclosed that an informal meeting between the cricket boards will take place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, which is organised on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The current BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, said on Thursday (May 25) that the presidents of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket Board will come to India on Sunday to follow the IPL final and the discussions regarding the future of the Asia Cup will also be done.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” stated Jay Shah.

The BCCI inviting the chiefs of other cricket boards for the IPL final is not a new thing. Every year, the presidents are asked to visit India during the final.

Also Read: 'I like everyone on the ground chanting his name' - Naveen-ul-Haq on the Virat Kohli chants

While the meeting will be done by the presidents, the fate of the Asia Cup will only be decided by the ACC after settling the dispute with the PCB.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.