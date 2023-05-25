I like everyone on the ground chanting his name - Naveen-ul-Haq on the Virat Kohli chants

The controversies on a regular basis have been the trend of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While there have been several conflicts on and off the field this year, the drama that unfolded at Lucknow during and after the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been the most severe.

The controversies on a regular basis have been the trend of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The altercations, dramas and fines - this IPL season has seen it all thus far.

While there have been several conflicts on and off the field this year, the drama that unfolded at Lucknow during and after the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been the most severe. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were involved in a serious brawl, and things would have been a lot worse if not for the timely intervention of the other players from both teams.

The matter didn’t end at this point, as Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli kept posting cryptic stories, particularly Naveen, aiming an indirect attack on each other. Naveen posted the picture of mangoes on his Instagram story if Virat was dismissed on a low score or RCB lost the game.

No wonder the Kohli and RCB fans targeted Naveen-ul-Haq severely after LSG failed to win the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night in Chennai. This defeat ended the campaign of Lucknow Super Giants for this year’s IPL.

Naveen-ul-Haq speaks on the saga after LSG’s defeat

Following the incident, the crowd started chants of Virat Kohli at each ground every time Naveen-ul-Haq was stationed on the boundary ropes. Now, after LSG’s massive defeat against MI, Naveen has expressed his views on all the criticism and trolling he had received on the ground as well as on social media.

“I enjoy it. I like everyone on the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me the passion to play well for my team,” stated Naveen-ul-Haq in the post-match press conference last night.

Also Read: 'Shouldn't be fast-tracked' - Dinesh Karthik makes a shocking remark on this young sensation

The Afghanistan pacer also added that he doesn’t care about the outside noise and rather focuses on his game.

“Well, I don’t concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else. I just focus on my own cricket and my own process. Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn’t affect me. As professional sportsmen, you have to take this in your stride. One does when you don’t good for your team fans are going to give it to you. And when you do good for your team, the same people are going to chant your name. Basically, this is part and parcel of the game.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.