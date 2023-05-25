'Shouldn't be fast-tracked' - Dinesh Karthik makes a shocking remark on this young sensation

The domestic talents showing their abilities with both bat and ball has been the theme of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

The domestic talents showing their abilities with both bat and ball has been the theme of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While several players stunned the experts with their performance, Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the most impressive batters during the league stages in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

No amount of praise is enough for the batting prodigy, as Yashasvi ticked every box while batting in IPL 2023. Jaiswal was consistent as well as quick, and he was also one of the best batters during the league stage in a tournament filled with quality batters throughout.

It’s not that Yashasvi wasn’t good last season, but he took his game to a whole new level this season. After a breakthrough season with the willow, the shouts to include him in the national setup are louder than ever, and rightly so.

It will be unfair not to include him in the Indian team, given the kind of talent and temperament Yashasvi Jaiswal possesses. Jaiswal is definitely an all-format prospect who can serve India for a long time, as he is already a near-perfect batter and will learn a lot more while being with the senior men’s team.

Dinesh Karthik makes a massive statement on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dinesh Karthik, who had a horrid run with the bat this season, has also expressed his views on the exciting prospect Yashasvi Jaiswal. While talking to the ICC, Karthik exclaimed that Yashasvi shouldn’t be included in the ODI squad for now.

“I don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup,” stated Karthik. “He's a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup. I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year, as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played prior to this World Cup.”

Dinesh Karthik also wants the team management and selectors to give a lengthy run to Yashasvi Jaiswal whenever he is included in the Indian team.

“I only think it's fair that Yashasvi Jaiswal, when given an opportunity, is given an extended run because, again, he is a very special player. He's shown us in this IPL. But when it comes to international cricket, it is a different cup of tea altogether.”

