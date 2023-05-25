MI players take a dig at Naveen-ul-Haq with 'sweet mangoes' post after beating LSG; deletes later

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were at their very best in the Eliminator, beating Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs

In the photo, the three Mumbai Indians cricketers mimicked Mahatma Gandhi's famous three monkeys

Mumbai Indians showcased an exceptional performance in the Eliminator by defeating Lucknow Super Giants with a significant margin of 81 runs. Batting first, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians set a formidable target of 182 runs. In response, Lucknow could only manage to score 101 runs. Mumbai Indians' bowling attack proved to be extremely formidable, causing significant troubles for the Krunal Pandya-led team. This victory will undoubtedly boost Mumbai Indians' confidence as they prepare to face Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Qualifier 2 match.

In a funny development in the aftermath of the contest, Mumbai Indians' pacer Sandeep Warrier took to social media to take a dig at LSG speedster Naveen-Ul-Haq. The Afghan pacer had come under the limelight for his remarks on ex-India skipper Virat Kohli and even shared images of himself enjoying mangoes while Kohli struggled during a match against Mumbai Indians on May 9.

In a humorous recreation of that incident, Sandeep Warrier posted a photo alongside Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Karthikeya after Lucknow Super Giants' elimination from the tournament. In the photo, the three cricketers mimicked Mahatma Gandhi's famous three monkeys, with three mangoes placed on the table. Although Sandeep later deleted the post, a screenshot of it went viral on various social media platforms, receiving immense support from Virat Kohli fans.

Naveen-ul-Haq have made jibes directed at Virat Kohli ever since the incident at Lucknow

The rivalry between Naveen and Kohli began on May 1, 2023, during the LSG vs. RCB match held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Towards the end of the match, the 34-year-old Kohli was engaged in a heated argument with Naveen, while the umpires attempted to intervene. The tension escalated further after the match, involving LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir. Both Gambhir and Kohli were subsequently fined their entire match fees, while Naveen was fined 50% of his match fees.



Interestingly, the 23-year-old has since made jibes directed at Kohli and RCB. Following RCB's loss to the Gujarat Titans on May 21, which resulted in their elimination from the competition, Naveen shared a meme on his Instagram story and continued to publicly ridicule the franchise. However, these actions did not affect his on-field performance. In the Eliminator against MI, Naveen, despite his efforts in taking four wickets for LSG could not prevent Lucknow from being defeated by Mumbai.

