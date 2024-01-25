WATCH: Ben Foakes falls over all three stumps attempting to hold the ball

Ben Foakes crashed into the stumps while trying to collect a wayward throw from the fielder, Ollie Pope, at deep square leg in what was the first delivery of the third over.

Fortunately, he didn’t injure himself and stood immediately.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first in the first Test in Hyderabad. While a few of their batters batted well, India’s bowlers dominated the innings most of the time. They bundled England on a mere 246 in just the third session of the first day.

The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with an attacking mindset, especially the latter. Jaiswal hit shots from the first ball, taking on the debutant Tom Hartley. Soon, the English team was under pressure, and their bowlers were all over the place.

Nothing worked for them, for the English spinners looked toothless. There was little to no control, helping the batters to ease in nicely. Jaiswal also notched up his fifty in no time.

Ben Foakes falls over all three stumps attempting to hold the ball

When the incident happened, Mark Wood had come to bowl his second over of the game. He bowled an incoming fullish-length delivery on Rohit’s pads, flicked easily by the batter. The ball raced towards the deep square leg, patrolled by Ollie Pope.

He collected the ball and threw it towards the wicketkeeper, Ben Foakes. However, the throw was wayward, tempting Foakes to move quickly ahead of the stumps on his end. He probably forgot about the sticks and crashed into them while trying to grab a poor throw.

Foakes removed all three stumps in a flash and fell to the ground. Fortunately, he didn’t injure himself and stood immediately. Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly inquired about his safety, asking Foakes whether he was fine.

The whole incident turned into a light, humorous moment. Everyone, including Foakes, started to laugh at the cheeky accident. It actually summed up the kind of start England got with the ball, for their bowlers conceded plenty of runs, took only a solitary wicket in the first 20 overs despite trying numerous things and lost all three reviews within 14 overs.

