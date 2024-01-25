Watch: Bumrah cleans up Stokes with a peach; epic reaction from the two players

After the dismissal, Stokes laughed and extended his arms to gesture that he had no idea about the delivery.

During the first innings of the ongoing India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad, Ben Stokes led from the front as the Three Lions skipper amassed 70 (88), which featured six fours and three sixes. However, it was star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah who got rid of the dangerous-looking Stokes as the talismanic seamer rattled Stokes’ middle stump with a peach of a delivery.

On the 3rd ball of the 65th over, Stokes looked to hit the ball for a maximum and made room for himself but was left absolutely clueless by Bumrah’s delivery.

After he was dismissed, Stokes laughed and extended his arms to gesture that he had no idea about the delivery. Meanwhile, Bumrah also struck a smile back at the English skipper.

Indian bowlers dominate on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Speaking about the match, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors were off to a decent start with openers Zak Crawley (20) and Ben Duckett (35) adding 55 runs at a fairly good pace before veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough.

The Indian bowlers reigned supreme to dismantle the England batting lineup for 246 on Day 1. Spinners dominated the proceedings with Jadeja and Ashwin picking up three wickets each while Axar got two. Bumrah was the only pacer to find success with two scalps to his name.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Axar Patel stuns Bairtsow with a turner to knock out his stumps

For England, Stokes top-scored with 70 off 88 balls and was the last English wicket to fall. Jonny Bairstow contributed 37 off 58 balls before he was done in by a beautiful delivery from Axar Patel.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.