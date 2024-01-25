WATCH: Axar Patel stuns Bairstow with a turner to knock out his stumps

This was the third time that Axar dismissed Bairstow in Test cricket.

India started the five-match Test series against England on a positive note at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today (January 25). While the spinners kept India in the driver's seat on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test, Axar Patel's ripper to Jonny Bairstow stole the show.

Bairstow, who had contributed 37 runs, was anchoring the English innings after the tourists lost three wickets in quick succession. Axar Patel, the Indian all-rounder, showcased exceptional skill with a well-executed delivery that shattered Bairstow's defenses, dismissing him and sending the Englishman back to the dugout.

It was a remarkable delivery. Despite bowling from the corner of the crease, Axar landed the ball on the middle stump and still managed to find enough turn to beat the bat. This was the third time that Axar dismissed Bairstow in the longest format.

India vs England 1st Test Highlights so far

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes won the coin toss and opted to bat first. The visitors had a solid start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett establishing a 55-run partnership for the opening wicket. However, the Indian team secured their first breakthrough as veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Duckett after the opener scored 35 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, bowling from the other end, complemented Ashwin by taking the wicket of Ollie Pope, followed by Ashwin dismissing Crawley.

Joe Root and Bairstow aimed to stabilize the English innings, but Axar Patel's exceptional delivery sent Bairstow back to the pavilion.

ALSO READ: 'Definitely lucky' - Joe Root escapes LBW due to UltraEdge goof-up

Root was the next to depart as Jadeja managed to dismiss the veteran batter, with Jasprit Bumrah taking a crucial catch. Axar Patel continued to trouble the English side, claiming another wicket - Ben Foakes, caught behind the wickets by KS Bharath which further worsened England's woes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.