'Definitely lucky' - Joe Root escapes LBW due to UltraEdge goof-up

During the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st Test in Hyderabad, Ravi Shastri in the commentary box labelled Joe Root 'lucky' and asserted that the batter got benefit of the doubt from the third umpire.

Day 1 in Hyderabad saw drama unfold not just on the field, but in the replay room as well. England batting star Root found himself ain the middle of a controversial DRS call that left the Indian team visibly upset. Rohit Sharma had utilized a crucial review on what seemed to be a straightforward call, only to have their challenge dismissed, possibly due to a technological glitch or a hasty judgment call.

Entering the crease at No.4 following Ollie Pope's swift dismissal, Root played an audacious sweep against Ravindra Jadeja. As the ball made contact with his pad, he lost his balance, triggering a resounding appeal from the Indian fielders for an LBW decision. Umpire Marais Erasmus, however, remained steadfast, prompting the India skipper to opt for a review.

What transpired next on the large screen left everyone in a state of confusion. The UltraEdge technology displayed subtle audio spikes, suggesting a possible contact between the bat and ball. However, it can be interpreted as a deviation in real-time also.

Ravi Shastri labels Joe Root as 'lucky'

Replays revealed a distinct separation between the bat and the ball during those "murmurs." Despite this evident gap, Erasmus perplexingly upheld the on-field decision, granting Root a reprieve at a pivotal moment.

During the commentary, Ravi Shastri referred to Joe Root as 'lucky' and emphasized that the batter benefited from the doubt given by the third umpire.

Approaching lunch, England found themselves at a comfortable 102/3, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stabilizing the innings. While the scoreboard may suggest a balanced situation, the incident undeniably left a displeasing impression on both Indian fans and players.

