Ben Stokes announces noble gesture ahead of historic Pakistan series

“The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket.”

Ben Stokes has announced a noble gesture ahead of England’s upcoming three-match Test series in Pakistan. The England Test skipper announced that he would be donating his match fees from the Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. The devastating flood that occurred in the country earlier this year, had estimated to have killed more than 1,700 people and affected more than 3.3 crore people, as reported by Reuters.

"It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series,” said Stokes in a statement issued on social media.

“To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special. The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. Hopefully, this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding.”

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022



The series, which will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin with the first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 1. The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21) respectively.

Pakistan are placed fifth in the WTC standings, while England are placed seventh and are out of contention for the final.

England Test squad for Pakistan tour

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.