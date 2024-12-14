News
Virat Kohli
News
December 14, 2024 - 9:34 pm

Biopic of Virat Kohli on the Cards? Popular Director Eager To Start Talks With the Star Cricketer

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The director is critically acclaimed for making sports biopics.

Virat Kohli

In a recent and exciting development, it is been understood that renowned Bollywood director Kabir Khan is eager to make a biopic on former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old has witnessed an inspiring journey since his U19 days to becoming one of the greats of the sport and it is likely that the story can soon be turned into a feature for the celluloid.

Critically acclaimed for making sports biopics, Kabir Khan, during a chat with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, opened up about his interest in approaching the star cricketer for a biopic.

Kabir said, “A picture is not only made on cricket, it is made on the whole character. I find Virat very interesting because of his off-the-field personality. Whatever I have read or seen, I find the way he thinks and how he follows fitness very interesting. I would say that if I have the choice, then definitely [I would choose] Virat Kohli for a biopic.”

ALSO READ: RCB Player Credits KKR Coach for Success As Captain in SMAT 2024–25; Eyeing Captaincy in IPL 2025

Kabir Khan was present on Day 1 of the ongoing third Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at The Gabba

Speaking about Kabir Khan’s credentials, he directed the movie ’83’, a sports biographical film depicting India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory under Kapil Dev’s leadership. Following this, the director also worked on ‘Chandu Champion’, featuring Kartik Aryan, a biopic about Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

In the meantime, Virat Kohli is currently participating in the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia.

While India opted to bat first after winning the toss,, the opening day (December 14) was interrupted by rain, allowing just 13.2 overs of play.

Interestingly, Kabir Khan was among the spectators in attendance on Day 1 of the Test.

