RCB Player Credits KKR Coach for Success As Captain in SMAT 2024–25; Eyeing Captaincy in IPL 2025

He has marshalled his troops impeccably in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Rajat Patidar has extended his gratitude to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit following his success as the skipper of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) team. Notably, Patidar has marshalled his troops impeccably as MP qualified for the final of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Pandit is also the coach of the Madhya Pradesh team in domestic cricket and Patidar has heaped plaudits on the veteran coach for shaping his captaincy skills.

Speaking to PTI, Patidar said, “I have learnt a lot about captaincy from my coach, Chandrakant Pandit. Everybody knows that he is the best coach in India.”

Rajat Patidar himself is also enjoying stellar form with the bat and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in SMAT, amassing 347 runs in 8 games at an impressive average of 49.57, including four fifties.

ALSO READ: Former Delhi Capitals Player Slapped With Dual Punishment After Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Rajat Patidar to become next RCB captain?

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, Rajat Patidar is amongst the frontrunners to take over the RCB captaincy role. Furthermore, his stellar performance with the bat and his leadership skills in SMAT will only back his cause.

Patidar was also one of the three players alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal to be retained by the franchise ahead of last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, which clearly indicates that the RCB management sees him as a long-term investment.

On the other hand, there are also speculations of former franchise skipper and star batter Virat Kohli taking over the captaincy reins once again, but it seems unlikely that he will return to the role in 2025. Among the contenders for the position are new additions Phil Salt, with the explosive wicketkeeper-batte rcently showcasing his leadership skills while captaining England in white-ball cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.