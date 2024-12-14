News
Former Delhi Capitals player Gulbadin Naib faces punishment from ICC
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 14, 2024 - 5:24 pm

Former Delhi Capitals Player Slapped With Dual Punishment After Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He joined DC as a replacement player during the IPL 2024 season.

Former Delhi Capitals player Gulbadin Naib faces punishment from ICC

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Gulbadin Naib has faced a dual punishment from cricket’s apex council for his misconduct during the second T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday (December 13).

Naib, who joined DC as a replacement player for Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, was punished with a 15 per cent fine of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Gulbadin was found to have breached Article 2.8 which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Notably, the Afghanistan all-rounder played only two matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, where he managed 19 runs and no wickets.

ALSO READ: ‘I Love Winning’: RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

Gulbadin Naib handed one demerit point too

Apart from the fine, Gulbadin Naib has also received one demerit point on his disciplinary record for his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident took place during the 11th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when an LBW appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was rejected following a delivery from captain Rashid Khan. Gulbadin expressed his dissatisfaction by performing a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite the fact that DRS was not available in the match.

Naib acknowledged the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Langton Rusere and Forster Mutizwa, along with third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Percival Sizara.

Level 1 breaches typically result in a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Gulbadin Naib
ICC

