RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025
News
December 14, 2024 - 3:05 pm

‘I Love Winning’: RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

After being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the auction, the experienced all-rounder was snapped up by RCB for INR 5.75 crore.

RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

Krunal Pandya, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) newest recruit, has set his sights on ending the franchise’s long-standing trophy drought in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

After being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the auction, the experienced all-rounder was snapped up by RCB for INR 5.75 crore.

Also Read: REVEALED: Australian Star Responsible for Double Blackout in the Adelaide Test

His addition has raised hopes among fans as the team continues its pursuit of a maiden IPL title.

Excited to Join RCB and Play Alongside Virat Kohli

In a video shared by RCB on their youtube channel, Krunal shared his excitement about joining the team and playing alongside Virat Kohli.

He expressed deep admiration for Kohli’s passion and energy, noting how the former Indian skipper’s drive inspires everyone around him. Krunal views this as an opportunity to learn and grow while contributing to the team’s success.

“We all know who’s Virat Kohli and what he has done. Lots to learn as well from him. Again, I love his passion and aggression, what he brings to the team and that energy just rubs onto the others as well. I love that vibe and energy, ” Krunal said.

A Fierce Competitor with a Team-First Mindset

Krunal highlighted his strong competitive spirit and relentless hunger for success. Renowned for his aggressive playing style, he shared that his primary focus has always been on winning matches and lifting trophies.

Also Read: Babar Azam Breaks Former RCB Batter's Record; Becomes First Batter To Achieve This Incredible Feat

Placing team success above individual accolades, Krunal believes his passion for the game aligns seamlessly with RCB’s ambitions to finally secure an IPL title.

“I’m also very passionate; I love winning. The agenda when I go out there on the field is to win, regardless of what happens. Sometimes, that brings out that aggression because you are so passionate about the game. At the end of the day, what I believe is that it’s a team game. For me, winning becomes much more important rather than individual performance because I love winning trophies,” he added.

Krunal has played 127 matches in the IPL, scoring 1647 runs and taking 76 wickets. He has also won the IPL title three times with Mumbai Indians, further adding to his experience and ability to perform under pressure.

His all-round skills and winning mentality make him a key addition to the RCB squad for the upcoming season.

IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

