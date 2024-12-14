News
During the Brisbane Test, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed the real reason behind the blackout in the Day-Night Test.
News
December 14, 2024 - 2:15 pm

REVEALED: Australian Star Responsible for Double Blackout in the Adelaide Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He disclosed that he asked the light coordinator to turn on the lights of the practice pitches, but the coordinator mistakenly switched off the lights of the main ground.

During the Brisbane Test, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed the real reason behind the blackout in the Day-Night Test.

During the 18th over of Australia’s first innings in the Adelaide Test, the floodlights went off twice to interrupt the play. Harshit Rana, who was bowling that over, was visibly frustrated and was not pleased when it happened for the second time since it broke his momentum.

Now during the Brisbane Test, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed the real reason behind the blackout in the Day-Night Test. He disclosed that he asked the light coordinator to turn on the lights of the practice pitches, but the coordinator mistakenly switched off the lights of the main ground.

“Yes, I can believe that. I was with our assistant coach sitting out there in the dark. I asked the security guy if he could switch on the lights in the middle it would be great. And in the next minute, it (the whole ground) went off. And I said to Boroughs (assistant coach) ‘he hit the wrong switch’. He said ‘nah’ and then we sat in the dark for 15 minutes in nets waiting to take a hit.”

Also Read: Kane Williamson Kicks Ball Onto His Own Stumps, Gets Dismissed in One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals in Cricket [WATCH]

Actually, Lyon was supposed to fill in as a nightwatchman if any further wickets fell in the end moments of the day, so he wanted to get into that batting groove. However, that wasn’t required as Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne saw the day out for Australia.

Australia look to get a lead in the five-match series

After a crushing defeat in the first Test against India, Australia bounced back strongly in the next game and registered a 10-wicket victory. They levelled the series and will now eye for a lead in the third Test in Brisbane.

Due to rain, only 13.2 overs were possible on the first day of the third Test before the game was called off. The forecast doesn’t look great for the remaining days of the match, but both teams would want some action rather than settling for a draw.

As the series moves, Nathan Lyon’s value will increase, for he will get more assistance in Melbourne and Sydney. Even in Brisbane, he might come into play later in the game.

He knows the conditions well and would want to use them to his advantage, as has been the case over the years. While the Aussie quicks need to perform, a lot will also depend on how Nathan Lyon goes in the remainder of the series.

