News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Kane Williamson bizarre dismissal
WATCH
December 14, 2024 - 1:31 pm

Kane Williamson Kicks Ball Onto His Own Stumps, Gets Dismissed in One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals in Cricket [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Williamson was looking well-settled on 44 when the incident happened.

Kane Williamson bizarre dismissal

During the ongoing NZ vs ENG 3rd Test, Blackcaps star Kane Williamson went back to the hut after a bizarre dismissal where he ended up kicking the ball onto his own wicket.

The incident took place on the 59th over of the Kiwi innings when Williamson was looking well-settled on 44 and inching closer to his half century.

Williamson hit a boundary on the first ball of the over being bowled by Matthew Potts and it was followed up by four dot balls. Williamson aimed to defend another delivery but was dismissed in an unlucky fashion.

It was a length delivery but Williamson’s defence wasn’t rock solid as the ball bounced and wriggled back to the stumps. Despite his efforts to block it, he couldn’t prevent the ball from hitting the stumps. He was left stunned as he saw himself get bowled.

Check the video of the bizarre Kane Williamson dismissal below.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj gets booed by the Brisbane crowd after altercation with Travis Head [WATCH]

NZ suffer middle order collapse, Mitchell Santner makes late amends for the hosts

Speaking about the match, New Zealand got off to a good start with Tom Latham and Will Young sharing a 105-run partnership before Gus Atkinson broke the stand.

The Kiwis then suffered a middle-order collapse with Rachin Ravindra (18), Daryl Mitchell (14), Tom Blundell (21) and Glenn Phillips (5) falling cheaply. 

It was then Mitchell Santner, who launched a counterattack and reached his fifty with a six off the final ball of the day’s play and remained unbeaten on 50*.

At stumps on end of Day 1, the New Zealand scoreboard read 315 for 9 with Mitchell Santner and Will O’Rourke at the crease.

Notably, both England and New Zealand are now out of contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. They currently occupy the fifth and sixth positions on the points table respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kane Williamson
Matthew Potts
NZ vs ENG

Related posts

‘Nahi Ho Raha Swing, Kahi Bhi Kar Lo’ – Jasprit Bumrah Unhappy With the Lack of Movement With the New Ball in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Earlier, the Indian bowlers were unhappy with the ball and gave it to the umpire to check it, who returned it once the ball passed the gauge.
WATCH
14/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj was booed heavily by the Aussie fans at The Gabba when he came to bowl during the second over of the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj gets booed by the Brisbane crowd after altercation with Travis Head [WATCH]

He was also subjected to such boos in the previous game in Adelaide after his altercation with Travis Head that heated the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.
WATCH
14/12/2024
As the ball moved into the ropes with one bounce, a man with a baby in his hand leaned over the fence and grabbed the ball with the other hand.

Man With Baby in Hand Leans Over Fence To Catch the Ball During SA vs PAK T20I; Goes Viral [WATCH]

As the ball moved into the ropes with one bounce, a man with a baby in his hand leaned over the fence and grabbed the ball with the other hand.
WATCH
14/12/2024

RCB Batter Smashes Franchise’s New IPL 2025 Recruit for Two Sixes in an Over in SMAT 2024 Semi-final [WATCH]

The second six also brought up his half-century in just 23 balls.
WATCH
13/12/2024
Hardik Pandya Stops Security from Punishing Fans Who Invaded the Pitch to Meet Him During SMAT 2024 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Hardik Pandya Stops Security from Punishing Fans Who Invaded the Pitch to Meet Him During SMAT 2024 Semi-Final [WATCH]

His gesture of understanding and compassion earned him a loud cheer from the crowd, who appreciated his empathy toward the supporters.
WATCH
13/12/2024
Ajinkya Rahane hit a huge maximum off Atit Sheth on the third delivery of the 15th over during the semifinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda.

Ajinkya Rahane Hits a Magnificent Six As the Ball Disappears Into the Stands in the Semifinal Clash Against Baroda

He had played several phenomenal shots throughout the match, but this shot was something else and easily the longest of the game.
WATCH
13/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy