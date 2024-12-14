Kane Williamson Kicks Ball Onto His Own Stumps, Gets Dismissed in One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals in Cricket [WATCH]

Williamson was looking well-settled on 44 when the incident happened.

During the ongoing NZ vs ENG 3rd Test, Blackcaps star Kane Williamson went back to the hut after a bizarre dismissal where he ended up kicking the ball onto his own wicket.

The incident took place on the 59th over of the Kiwi innings when Williamson was looking well-settled on 44 and inching closer to his half century.

Williamson hit a boundary on the first ball of the over being bowled by Matthew Potts and it was followed up by four dot balls. Williamson aimed to defend another delivery but was dismissed in an unlucky fashion.

It was a length delivery but Williamson’s defence wasn’t rock solid as the ball bounced and wriggled back to the stumps. Despite his efforts to block it, he couldn’t prevent the ball from hitting the stumps. He was left stunned as he saw himself get bowled.

Check the video of the bizarre Kane Williamson dismissal below.

Kane Williamson Foolish showing this time 🤬 #NZvENGpic.twitter.com/qvbmgjDQWl — Randhir Mishra (@18ViratC) December 14, 2024

NZ suffer middle order collapse, Mitchell Santner makes late amends for the hosts

Speaking about the match, New Zealand got off to a good start with Tom Latham and Will Young sharing a 105-run partnership before Gus Atkinson broke the stand.

The Kiwis then suffered a middle-order collapse with Rachin Ravindra (18), Daryl Mitchell (14), Tom Blundell (21) and Glenn Phillips (5) falling cheaply.

It was then Mitchell Santner, who launched a counterattack and reached his fifty with a six off the final ball of the day’s play and remained unbeaten on 50*.

At stumps on end of Day 1, the New Zealand scoreboard read 315 for 9 with Mitchell Santner and Will O’Rourke at the crease.

Notably, both England and New Zealand are now out of contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. They currently occupy the fifth and sixth positions on the points table respectively.

