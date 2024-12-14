News
Mohammed Siraj was booed heavily by the Aussie fans at The Gabba when he came to bowl during the second over of the first innings.
WATCH
December 14, 2024

Mohammed Siraj gets booed by the Brisbane crowd after altercation with Travis Head [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He was also subjected to such boos in the previous game in Adelaide after his altercation with Travis Head that heated the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Siraj was booed heavily by the Aussie fans at The Gabba when he came to bowl during the second over of the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj was booed heavily by the Aussie fans at The Gabba when he came to bowl during the second over of the first innings. As Rohit Sharma handed him the ball, the crowd started heckling him with a loud noise.

The move to boo Siraj seemed to have worked for Australia as the Indian pacer bowled loose stuff to start his spell and was wayward with his lines and lengths. The Aussie batters made full use of his poor bowling and found ropes at times, which further incentivised a riled Aussie crowd to boo Siraj.

He was also subjected to such boos in the previous game in Adelaide after his altercation with Travis Head that heated the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The procession won’t stop just here; the Aussie crowd is known for its hostility and will keep coming hard at Siraj after his spat with the local boy Travis Head in Adelaide.

Also Read: Man With Baby in Hand Leans Over Fence To Catch the Ball During SA vs PAK T20I; Goes Viral [WATCH]

Siraj conceded 13 runs in his four-over spell and conceded a few boundaries as the Aussie batters were at ease against him. Eventually, Australia got a stable start, with both batters slowly finding their groove at the crease.

Sunil Gavaskar comes in Mohammed Siraj’s support

Amidst all the heat Mohammed Siraj is facing, Sunil Gavaskar has come in his support and pointed out the double standards of the Aussie crowd and media. In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Gavaskar wrote that the same people would cheer Australian pacers if they give a similar send-off to English batters in the Ashes next year.

“Siraj is getting the stick from all the “saints” in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behaviour on the field. But the same people will cheer if an Aussie quick gives a similar send-off to an English batter during next summer’s Ashes.”

The matter was exacerbated when Head and Siraj said different things following the altercation. The two tried to end the sour relationship and hugged each other after the end of the last Test.

However, this incident has surely heated the rivalry and will impact the remaining games. It will be interesting to see whether the crowd continues their boos in the upcoming days.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj
Travis Head

