Man With Baby in Hand Leans Over Fence To Catch the Ball During SA vs PAK T20I; Goes Viral [WATCH]

As the ball moved into the ropes with one bounce, a man with a baby in his hand leaned over the fence and grabbed the ball with the other hand.

A hilarious incident unfolded during the second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan when the batter hit a boundary towards the backward point region. The bowler bowled a slightly fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which the batter slapped hard and got the thick outside edge of the willow.

As the ball moved into the ropes with one bounce, a man with a baby in his hand leaned over the fence and grabbed the ball with the other hand. At one stage, he had a baby on one side and the ball on the other, making it a comical viewing.

He immediately threw the ball into the ground in the playing area, with the game resuming after the boundary. However, the camera captured the man and his baby, and people watching the game recorded it on their gadgets.

The video of the incident went viral immediately, with people giving their cheeky views on this hilarious moment amidst a tense match. Maybe that person wanted to watch the game but couldn’t leave his newborn behind at home, so he decided to bring him along to the ground.

When the wife leaves you at home with the baby, but there is live cricket nearby 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wkfpob6AyO — Werner (@Werries_) December 13, 2024

South Africa defeated Pakistan by seven wickets

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first and scored 206/5 in the first innings. Saim Ayub top-scored 98 runs in 57 balls, including 11 boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 171.93, while Babar Azam (31) and Irfan Khan (30) also made useful contributions.

Dayyaan Galiem and Ottneil Baartman snared two wickets each, while George Linde dismissed one batter for South Africa. Later in the second innings, South Africa didn’t have the brightest of starts, for they lost Ryan Rickelton (2) losing his wicket in the second over of the innings.

Matthew Breetzke (12) couldn’t last longer either, as he was dismissed in only the fourth over of the innings. However, Reeza Hendricks (117) and Rassie van der Dussen (66) formed a massive 157-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put the Proteas on track.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE!😃



Reeza Hendricks brings up his 1st T20i century for the Proteas in dominant fashion.🏏☄️



Incredible scenes and what a moment to celebrate!🥳#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/vYU4N4w5qO — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024

Later, Heinrich Klaasen (8) provided the finishing touches to take South Africa over the line. This win ensured a series victory for them with one game to spare.

