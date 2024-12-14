Rajasthan Royals’ Underrated Pick at the IPL 2025 Auction Could Be an X-Factor Player for Them This Upcoming Season

While the focus was primarily on getting fast bowlers, Rajasthan Royals (RR) also got a few quality spinners.

Due to their limited budget, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had to settle for several inferior options during the IPL 2025 auction. However, RR have a few underrated players who can make a massive impact for the Royals.

While the focus was primarily on getting fast bowlers, RR also got a few quality spinners. Again the focus might be on two Sri Lanka tweakers, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahheesh Theekshana, but RR have another solid Indian spinner in their ranks.

He is Kumar Kartikeya, who has bowled exceptionally well in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He possesses a range of variations, and his ability to execute both finger and wrist spin well stands him apart.

He has a range of variations, including chinaman, googly, and arm ball. He was really unpredictable during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for batters failed to read him from his hands.

He is the second leading wicket-taker this SMAT, with 16 wickets at an average of 15.69 in nine matches. Overall, he has 48 wickets at 20.58 runs apiece in 40 innings, with the best of 3/10, in his T20 career.

Kartikeya has previously featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, where he did well in patches. Making his IPL debut in 2022, he has played 12 matches in the league, snaring 10 wickets at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 23.40.

There are several mystery spinners in white-ball cricket now, but only a few are left-armers who can perform the role of wrist and finger spinner with the same consistency. Unfortunately, he didn’t get many chances in Mumbai Indians, especially due to the rise of Piyush Chawla.

However, Rajasthan Royals can play him as an additional spinner next season. They have Wanindu Hasaranga as their lead spinner, who also adds value as a batter, and Kartikeya can come in as a specialist spinner.

Maheesh Theekshana is another option, but RR would want variety in their bowling attack, which Kartikeya provides. His recent form has also been tremendous, and the mystery spinner will push a case for himself.

