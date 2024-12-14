News
Due to their limited budget, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had to settle for several inferior options during the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 14, 2024 - 9:14 am

Rajasthan Royals’ Underrated Pick at the IPL 2025 Auction Could Be an X-Factor Player for Them This Upcoming Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While the focus was primarily on getting fast bowlers, Rajasthan Royals (RR) also got a few quality spinners.

Due to their limited budget, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had to settle for several inferior options during the IPL 2025 auction.

Due to their limited budget, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had to settle for several inferior options during the IPL 2025 auction. However, RR have a few underrated players who can make a massive impact for the Royals.

While the focus was primarily on getting fast bowlers, RR also got a few quality spinners. Again the focus might be on two Sri Lanka tweakers, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahheesh Theekshana, but RR have another solid Indian spinner in their ranks.

He is Kumar Kartikeya, who has bowled exceptionally well in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He possesses a range of variations, and his ability to execute both finger and wrist spin well stands him apart.

He has a range of variations, including chinaman, googly, and arm ball. He was really unpredictable during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for batters failed to read him from his hands.

He is the second leading wicket-taker this SMAT, with 16 wickets at an average of 15.69 in nine matches. Overall, he has 48 wickets at 20.58 runs apiece in 40 innings, with the best of 3/10, in his T20 career.

Also Read: RCB Star Missing, Key Pacer Dropped As India Name Squad for West Indies Series

Kartikeya has previously featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, where he did well in patches. Making his IPL debut in 2022, he has played 12 matches in the league, snaring 10 wickets at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 23.40.

There are several mystery spinners in white-ball cricket now, but only a few are left-armers who can perform the role of wrist and finger spinner with the same consistency. Unfortunately, he didn’t get many chances in Mumbai Indians, especially due to the rise of Piyush Chawla.

However, Rajasthan Royals can play him as an additional spinner next season. They have Wanindu Hasaranga as their lead spinner, who also adds value as a batter, and Kartikeya can come in as a specialist spinner.

Maheesh Theekshana is another option, but RR would want variety in their bowling attack, which Kartikeya provides. His recent form has also been tremendous, and the mystery spinner will push a case for himself.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025 auction
Kumar Kartikeya
Rajasthan Royals
RR

RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

‘I Love Winning’: RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

After being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the auction, the experienced all-rounder was snapped up by RCB for INR 5.75 crore.
News
14/12/2024
We pin down five uncapped IPL 2025 picks who starred with the ball in SMAT 2024.

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Ball in SMAT 2024

Almost all uncapped IPL players are part of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with some impressing with their superior skillsets.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
Ranking the Top 10 Fast Bowlers in IPL in the Last 5 Years

Ranking the Top 10 Fast Bowlers in IPL in the Last 5 Years

Some fresh talents have emerged as key players, while experienced bowlers continue to show their class.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
KKR, RCB Batters Dominate Top 3 batters list in SMAT

KKR, RCB Batters Dominate Top 3 Players’ List with Most Runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

The SMAT is a wonderful preparatory ground ahead of IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
Top KKR Captaincy Candidates Set to Lock Horns in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

Top KKR Captaincy Candidates Set to Lock Horns in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final on December 15

Both the players were bought by KKR at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

His aggressive strokeplay stunned the opposition as he smashed 66 off just 29 balls, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.
News
13/12/2024
