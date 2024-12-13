RCB Star Missing, Key Pacer Dropped As India Name Squad for West Indies Series

In addition, Shafali Verma, who missed out on the ODI series against Australia, continues to be absent from the squad.

The Women’s Selection Committee have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the West Indies Women’s team.

However, there are some notable absences from the squad, including RCB star Shreyanka Patil and key pacer Arundhati Reddy.

Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy Miss Out

Shreyanka Patil, a prominent player for India, will not be part of the squad due to injury. Along with Shreyanka, Yastika Bhatia and Priya Punia are also unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Another surprising omission is Arundhati Reddy, who had an impressive performance against Australia but has been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads. The selectors did not provide any specific reasons for her exclusion.

In addition, Shafali Verma, who missed out on the ODI series against Australia, continues to be absent from the squad, raising concerns about her future with the team.

The Indian Women’s team will take on the West Indies Women in a three-match T20I series starting December 15, with all three matches set to be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 22 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Maiden Call-ups for Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwar

In a positive development, Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwar have received their maiden ODI call-ups for the series against the West Indies. This marks a significant milestone in their careers, and both players will be eager to make an impact in the upcoming matches.

Additionally, Raghvi Bist and Nandini Kashyap has been included in the T20I squad, providing further depth to the team.

India Squad for T20I & ODI Series Against West Indies

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur.

