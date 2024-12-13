News
Shubman Gill
News
December 13, 2024 - 2:02 pm

‘Had Success Only Against Tailenders’: Shubman Gill Gives a Cheeky Reply to Pat Cummins’ Bouncer Threat

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gill remained unfazed and countered Cummins' threat.

Shubman Gill

The Indian team is all geared up for the upcoming third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at The Gabba, starting on December 14.

Ahead of the contest, star India batter Shubman Gill responded to Australia captain Pat Cummins’ ‘bouncer barrage’ threat. With the pitches in Australia offering pace and bounce, it has often been employed as a tactic by the hosts to get breakthroughs.

Notably, Pat Cummins posed significant challenges to the Indian batters with his bounce during the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, taking seven wickets in the match, including an impressive five-wicket haul in the second innings.

While Australia found success using the short-ball strategy, Shubman Gill appeared unfazed, effectively countering Cummins’ threat.

Gill gave a cheeky reply saying, “Apart from one wicket, he’s only had success with the short ball against tailenders. So, I don’t know what short-ball plan he’s talking about.” 

ALSO READ: ‘India Will Struggle With the Bounce and Pace’ – Former Aussie Batter Make Bold Claims Before Brisbane Test

India hoping to recreate heroics at The Gabba after 2020-21 success

Speaking about the series, it is currently evenly poised at 1-1. After the Men in Blue won the series opener in Perth, the Aussies managed to level terms by churning out a big 10-wicket win in Adelaide.

India’s return to The Gabba now brings back memories from the 2020-21 BGT series when they managed to break Australia’s 32-year unbeaten record at the venue in a thrilling contest and won the series as well.

For the unversed, Gill, alongside Rishabh Pant, played a pivotal role in that remarkable victory, contributing with scores of 91 and 89 respectively to guide India to a successful chase of 328 in the fourth innings.

Coming on the back of a defeat, Rohit Sharma and his men will be eager to do an encore and re-establish their lead once again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.




Border Gavaskar Trophy
Pat Cummins
Shubman Gill

