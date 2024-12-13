‘India Will Struggle With the Bounce and Pace’ – Former Aussie Batter Make Bold Claims Before Brisbane Test

Australian pacers have been on a roll this series and bowled exceptionally well, making life arduous for the Indian batters.

The former Australian player Matthew Hayden has made a bold claim ahead of the third Test, predicting India will struggle against Aussie quicks in Brisbane. The tracks at The Gabba are usually quick and offer ample help for fast bowlers, for they get extra zip off the deck.

Australian pacers have been on a roll this series and bowled exceptionally well, making life arduous for the Indian batters. On SEN Breakfast, Matthew predicted India might struggle against pace and bounce while adding Australia should win the contest.

“I’m aligning with Australia. India, I think will struggle with the bounce and pace of this wicket again. But I do think it’s going to be a close game. Still, I’ve got Australia to win.”

The Gabba has been a fortress for Australia, winning 42 matches and losing only ten out of 66 games here. However, it has been breached twice recently, with India and West Indies defeating them at this venue in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

India’s happy memories in Brisbane from the last tour

While Matthew Hayden has predicted India to struggle against Australian pacers in Brisbane, India were fabulous on the previous tour when they needed to win the final Test. Most of their first-choice players were unavailable for fitness and other reasons, but new players came and owned the stage.

India required 328 runs in the final dig to win the contest, and Shubman Gill (91) and Rishabh Pant (89*) played miraculous knocks to take India over the line. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 56-run knock was also crucial in helping India do the impossible and break Australia’s streak of not losing in The Gabba for 32 years.

So, India will take that confidence and look to start afresh in the third Test to take a vital lead in this five-match Test series. However, the senior batters must lead from the front because their form has dwindled.

It is a crucial stage of the series, and the team winning this match might also win the series. After losing the third game, it will be really hard for any team to make a comeback.

