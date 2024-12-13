Shakib Al Hasan Banned from Bowling by ECB Amid Ongoing Controversies

Shakib’s action was first called into question by umpires during his one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September.

Shakib Al Hasan, the celebrated Bangladeshi all-rounder, has been banned from bowling in all competitions organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The decision comes after his bowling action was deemed illegal following independent testing at Loughborough University earlier this month.

To overturn the suspension, Shakib will need to undergo independent reassessment and ensure that his elbow extension falls within the permissible 15-degree threshold outlined in the regulations.

Shakib Banned from Bowling

The suspension officially commenced on December 10, the date when the ECB received the results of Shakib’s assessment. This ruling puts a pause on his bowling, which has been a cornerstone of his cricketing success.

Notably, Shakib claimed nine wickets in his match for Surrey in Taunton, marking his return to county cricket after more than a decade.

A Career Marred by Controversy

Shakib Al Hasan is going through a tough time in his cricket career. He was recently involved in a major controversy after being accused of a murder during an anti-government protest in Bangladesh.

Amidst this turmoil, Shakib announced his retirement from T20Is and chose not to travel to Bangladesh for his farewell Test in October. Based in the USA with his family, Shakib has stayed away from international cricket since the protests and the subsequent backlash.

This suspension adds more challenges to Shakib’s already troubled career and raises doubts about his future in cricket.

