December 13, 2024 - 9:30 pm

RCB Batter Smashes Franchise’s New IPL 2025 Recruit for Two Sixes in an Over in SMAT 2024 Semi-final [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The second six also brought up his half-century in just 23 balls.

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, delivered a scintillating performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 semi-final against Delhi at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

In a key moment of the match, Patidar took on Suyash Sharma, RCB’s new recruit bought for INR 30 lakhs in the recent IPL auction, and smashed him for two towering sixes in a single over. Patidar, retained by RCB for INR 11 crore, demonstrated why he commands such a high value with his match-winning innings.

Patidar’s Onslaught Against Suyash Sharma

The fireworks came in the 14th over of Madhya Pradesh’s chase when Suyash Sharma was brought back to bowl his third over. On the third delivery, Patidar launched a massive six over mid-wicket, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Not stopping there, he followed it up with another six off the very next ball, this time over backward square leg. The second six also brought up his half-century in just 23 balls, showcasing his dominance over the Delhi bowlers.

Madhya Pradesh Defeated Delhi by 7 Wickets in Semi-Final

In the match, Delhi managed 146/5 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Priyansh Arya (29) gave a brisk start, but Yash Dhull’s struggle for 11 off 18 balls slowed the momentum.

Venkatesh Iyer’s double strike in the middle overs further dented Delhi’s innings. Despite a late surge from Anuj Rawat (33*), Delhi’s total seemed below par.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh faced early setbacks with Ishant Sharma dismissing both openers cheaply. However, Patidar’s explosive 66* off 29 balls, supported by Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s 46*, turned the game on its head.

Their unbeaten 100+ run partnership ensured MP’s victory by 7 wickets, with 26 balls to spare, booking their spot in the final against Mumbai.

IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
SMAT 2024
Suyash Sharma
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

