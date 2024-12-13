News
RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final
News
December 13, 2024 - 7:58 pm

RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His aggressive strokeplay stunned the opposition as he smashed 66 off just 29 balls, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.

RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

RCB batter Rajat Patidar showcased his leadership and batting prowess with a stunning performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) semi-final against Delhi at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Delhi, batting first, were restricted to 146/5 in their 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer stood out with the ball for Madhya Pradesh, taking two wickets, while Avesh Khan chipped in with one.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh had a shaky start, suffering an early blow as Arpit Gaud was dismissed on the first ball of the innings. Subhranshu Senapati followed soon after, leaving the team in a precarious position. However, skipper Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 4 and took charge of the innings.

Rajat Patidar’s Game-changing Knock

Patidar first steadied the ship by building a crucial 26-run partnership with Harsh Gawli, who contributed 30 runs before being dismissed. From there, Patidar unleashed a counter-attacking masterclass, combining with Harpreet Singh to dominate the Delhi bowlers.

Patidar’s aggressive strokeplay stunned the opposition as he smashed 66 off just 29 balls, including four boundaries and six towering sixes. His fearless approach turned the game on its head.

The unbeaten 106-run partnership between Patidar and Harpreet Singh sealed the victory for Madhya Pradesh, who chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand and 4.2 overs to spare.

Patidar’s innings not only ensured a place for Madhya Pradesh in the final, where they will face Mumbai, but also highlighted his ability to lead from the front under pressure.

With performances like this, Rajat Patidar has bolstered his case to be a strong contender for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captaincy in IPL 2025. His consistent displays and leadership skills in domestic cricket make him a standout candidate for the role.

IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
SMAT 2024
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

