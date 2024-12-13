News
Imad Wasim announces retirement
News
December 13, 2024 - 6:20 pm

Pakistan Star Once Again Announces Shocking Career-End After Reversing Retirement Before T20 World Cup 2024

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had previously retired last year.

Imad Wasim announces retirement

In a recent development coming in, star Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. He confirmed the news via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Imad wrote on X, “After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Imad Wasim wrote in his X post. “Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything.”

ALSO READ: ‘Had No Idea Whether’: India Pacer Left Stunned After Getting Picked by RCB in IPL 2025 Auction

Imad Wasim announces retirement for second time

Notably, Wasim had previously retired last year but following his stellar form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but made a U-turn on the decision to represent his country in the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year.

Imad made his comeback to Pakistan’s T20I squad following discussions with PCB officials. However, Pakistan had a disappointing outing in the mega-event, where the Men in Green failed to clear the group stages and secure a berth in the Super 8s.

Post the T20 World Cup, he has once again been left out of the team.

The 35-year-old began his international career in May 2015. Over the years, he represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. In ODIs, he amassed 986 runs across 40 innings, while in T20Is, he scored 554 runs in 50 innings. As a bowler, he took 44 ODI wickets with an average of 44.47 and claimed 73 wickets in T20Is at an impressive average of 21.75.

