‘Had No Idea Whether’: India Pacer Left Stunned After Getting Picked by RCB in IPL 2025 Auction

He was one of RCB's top buys at INR 10.75 crores.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to have a holistic Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, managing to touch almost all their bases.

One of their top buys at the event in Jeddah was India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crores. Bhuvneshwar is a household name in Indian cricket and can be a good bet for RCB as they continue their hunt for a maiden IPL title.

Interestingly, speaking in a video shared by the franchise on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that the decision came as a surprise to him.

“I had no idea whether RCB would go for me or not. Because the auction is a different dynamic. You don’t know what’s going to happen. But yes, when they picked me, I got a message from the director, the coach, and everyone else,” Bhuvi said.

"Feels good to be part of RCB."



A heart-to-heart with the swing maestro, Bhuvneshwar Kumar! 👏



🎥 Watch him share his excitement on joining RCB, his thoughts on the variety in the bowling unit this season and more, only on @BigBasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. 🙌… pic.twitter.com/S8LAM5VYfD — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 13, 2024

ALSO READ: New KKR Recruit Gives a Signal of the Incoming Storm in IPL 2025, Blasts 98 To Help His Team Reach SMAT Final

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ecstatic to rejoin RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is among the leading wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League with 181 wickets in 176 matches at an economy rate of 7.56, had previously plied his trade with RCB during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

An upbeat Bhuvneshwar also opened up about his return to the franchise and said,

“Honestly, it feels great to be back in RCB. It’s not new for me in terms of the environment because I know most of the guys. But of course, there are new guys, I’ll meet them. We’ll have a chat and we’ll play alongside for three months now.”

The 34-year-old is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he has picked up 11 wickets in nine game while bowling at an exception economy of 6.03.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.